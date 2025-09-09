Sparks Team With Self Esteem for New Video ‘Porcupine’ and Announce First Ever EP MADDER! - Noise11.com

Sparks have unveiled the video for their new single Porcupine, the first taste of their forthcoming EP MADDER! and a rare first in the long history of Ron and Russell Mael … their first ever EP.

The clip, directed by Fred Rowson and produced by Blink Productions, stars British singer and songwriter Self Esteem (Rebecca Lucy Taylor), who brings her magnetic screen presence to the band’s characteristically cinematic style. Special effects were handled by Selected Works, enhancing the surreal atmosphere that has long been Sparks’ trademark.

The Porcupine release arrives hot on the heels of Sparks’ surprise appearance with Gorillaz at London’s Copper Box Arena, and now coincides with the North American leg of their ongoing MAD! tour.

Earlier this year, Sparks returned with their 26th studio album MAD! – another idiosyncratic gem from the Mael brothers that cemented their reputation as one of pop’s great survivors. But rather than close the book on the project, the duo have now doubled down with MADDER!, a four-song companion EP due October 3 via Transgressive.

In a joint statement, Ron and Russell said, “Not wanting the Mad!ness to end and buoyed by the phenomenal reaction to MAD!, we made a hasty but intense retreat to the studio to record a Sparks first: an EP. MADDER!, a four-song companion piece to the album, is for everyone who isn’t yet MAD! enough. We hope these new songs will take you to an even MADDER! place.”

The MADDER! tracklist features Porcupine, Fantasize, Mess Up and They. Each track promises to extend the playful but razor-sharp songwriting that has defined Sparks’ career since Kimono My House turned them into cult icons in 1974.

This latest run of new material follows a particularly fertile period for the Mael brothers. Their 2023 album The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte marked a return to Island Records after nearly five decades, and featured Cate Blanchett in its title track video. In 2021, Edgar Wright’s acclaimed documentary The Sparks Brothers introduced their eccentric genius to new generations, while the same year saw them co-write the award-winning musical film Annette with Leos Carax.

Now, Sparks are back where they are most comfortable – on stage. Their North American MAD! tour is already underway, with shows booked across the US and Canada through September, culminating in a Los Angeles finale at the Greek Theatre on September 30.

Sparks – 2025 North American Tour Dates

Sept 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Sept 9 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Sept 11 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

Sept 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Sept 14 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA! Live

Sept 15 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

Sept 17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sept 19-21 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Sept 20 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

Sept 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Sept 24 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Sept 26 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Sept 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

Sept 29 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

Sept 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)