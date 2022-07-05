 Sparks Start Work On New Album - Noise11.com
Sparks

Sparks

Sparks Start Work On New Album

by Music-News.com on July 6, 2022

in News

Sparks have started work on their next album.

Sparks – comprising brothers Ron and Russell Mael – have teased fans that they are back in the studio working on their follow-up to 2020’s ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’ and the 2021 soundtrack LP for the movie ‘Annette’.

Alongside a studio snap, the pair simply wrote on Instagram: “Studio update. #newsparksalbum.”

Keyboard player Ron previously admitted the pair prefer the music they are making now, compared to their early releases in the 70s.

He admitted: “I can’t say it wasn’t fun in the 70s having screaming people in the audience.

“Musically, though, it is more fun now. The fact we are still here, it’s beyond surreal.”

Meanwhile, Sparks won Best Music Film at the BandLab NME Awards earlier this year.

Edgar Wright’s ‘The Sparks Brothers’ film about the iconic duo beat the likes of ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’ and ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ to the crown.

Russell said in his video acceptance speech: “We’re so honoured to be given the finger by NME.

“Thanks to the great director Edgar Wright and the whole team who made this wonderful film.”

Edgar, who collected the gong, said on stage: “Thanks to Ron and Russell Mael from Sparks.

“Genuine icons, they’ve been going in the business for 50 years and they’re not done yet, they’re still going. Here’s to the next 50 years of Sparks.”

music-news.com

