Spin Doctors Return With First Album In 12 Years - Noise11.com

Spin Doctors Return With First Album In 12 Years

by Paul Cashmere on January 20, 2025

in News

Spin Doctors are back with a new song ‘Still A Gorilla’ and a new album ‘Face Full of Cake’ coming soon.

“Spin Doctors fans are going to be knocked out by this new record,” shares singer Chris Barron. “It’s got that vintage Spin Doctors sound of ear candy and denser material that harkens back to Pocket Full Of Kryptonite but with years of experience under our belts.”

Check out ‘Still A Gorilla’:

The 2025 Spin Doctors line-up is vocalist Chris Barron, guitarist Eric Schenkman and drummer Aaron Comess with Jack Daley who joins for bass replacing Mark White who departed in 2021.

The album was recorded a Daley’s Atbury Park New Jersey studio. “We weren’t really thinking of it as a record,” shares Comess. “We’ve gone through a lot of phases in our 35 years, and sometimes things really gel and sometimes they’re just extremely difficult. When we made this record, we captured a moment where it felt effortless. There’s a really fresh energy in the tracks — a sense of us discovering the songs as we played them.”

Face Full of Cake Tracklist
1. Boombox
2. Rock ‘N’ Roll Heaven
3. Still A Gorilla
4. The Heart Of The Highway
5. Double Parked
6. I Liked You Better When Your Butt Was Big
7. The Buddha On The Lawn
8. She Don’t Love Me Anymore (Anymore)
9. I’m The Man (You Got)
10. While You’re Holding The Moon (Over Me)
11. She Stands Alone
12. When You Got Turmoil In Your Mind

Tour Dates:
February 22 – Saint Paul, MN – Rock From The Heart
March 1 – Suquamish, WA – Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort
April 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl
May 25 – Allston, MA – Boston Calling Festival
June 5 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre
June 6 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre
June 7 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre
June 8 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre

Spin Doctors last album was ‘If The River Was Whiskey’ in 2013. The band’s debut album ‘Pocket Full of Kyrptonite’ reached no 1 in Australia and no 3 in the USA in 1991. The album featured the two hits ‘Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong’ and ‘Two Princes’.

