Spinal Tap have premiered a scene from the upcoming ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ movie featuring Sir Elton John in their performance of ‘Stonehenge’.

Sir Elton isn’t the only person of peerage in the video. Christopher Guest ranks higher than Sir Elton in British establishment. Chistopher Guest is formerly known by his title Lord Haden-Guest. Guest holds hereditary British peerage as the 5th Baron Haden-Guest and held a seat in the House of Lords until the 1999 reform.

Historically in Britain, in the feudal system, a Lord generally outranks a Knight. Lords hold a higher position of authority and power, often owning land and commanding knights, who are typically their vassals. While knights were important warriors, they served under the authority of lords.

Lord Haden-Guest outranks another Knight in the movie, Sir Paul McCartney.

Lord Haden-Guest’s wife if Jamie Lee Curtis. The wife of a Lord is Lady so technically in British society Jamie Lee Curtis is known as Lady Haden-Guest.

Rob Reiner returns as director and as fictional documentarian Marty Di Bergi, following up on his 1984 role.

The original Spinal Tap members Christopher Guest (Nigel Tufnel), Michael McKean (David St. Hubbins), and Harry Shearer (Derek Smalls) reprise their roles.

Fran Drescher returns as publicist Bobbi Flekman; other cast includes Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Chris Addison, Nina Conti, Paul Shaffer, Griffin Matthews, Brad Williams, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, and Kathreen Khavari.

Major musicians appear as themselves: Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Questlove, Trisha Yearwood, Lars Ulrich, Chad Smith, among others.

The film brings back the band after a 15-year break, as they reunite for one final concert — re raising their old curses (like the infamous 12th drummer snafu). They grapple with aging, past regrets, and absurd marketing ideas — spoofing ventures into cheese making, folk music, and cryptocurrency humorously. Staying true to the original’s improvisational comedy style, Rob Reiner and the cast leaned into digital editing and dual-camera setups for modern enhancements.

‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ is set for theatrical release in the United States on September 12, 2025. It arrives internationally (including the UK and Australia) around the same time: Australia gets it on September 25, 2025.

