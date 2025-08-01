 Spinal Tap Premiere ‘Stonehenge’ Scene With Elton John - Noise11.com

Spinal Tap II The End Continues

Spinal Tap Premiere ‘Stonehenge’ Scene With Elton John

by Paul Cashmere on August 1, 2025

in News

Spinal Tap have premiered a scene from the upcoming ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ movie featuring Sir Elton John in their performance of ‘Stonehenge’.

Sir Elton isn’t the only person of peerage in the video. Christopher Guest ranks higher than Sir Elton in British establishment. Chistopher Guest is formerly known by his title Lord Haden-Guest. Guest holds hereditary British peerage as the 5th Baron Haden-Guest and held a seat in the House of Lords until the 1999 reform.

Historically in Britain, in the feudal system, a Lord generally outranks a Knight. Lords hold a higher position of authority and power, often owning land and commanding knights, who are typically their vassals. While knights were important warriors, they served under the authority of lords.

Lord Haden-Guest outranks another Knight in the movie, Sir Paul McCartney.

Lord Haden-Guest’s wife if Jamie Lee Curtis. The wife of a Lord is Lady so technically in British society Jamie Lee Curtis is known as Lady Haden-Guest.

Rob Reiner returns as director and as fictional documentarian Marty Di Bergi, following up on his 1984 role.
The original Spinal Tap members Christopher Guest (Nigel Tufnel), Michael McKean (David St. Hubbins), and Harry Shearer (Derek Smalls) reprise their roles.

Fran Drescher returns as publicist Bobbi Flekman; other cast includes Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Chris Addison, Nina Conti, Paul Shaffer, Griffin Matthews, Brad Williams, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, and Kathreen Khavari.

Major musicians appear as themselves: Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Questlove, Trisha Yearwood, Lars Ulrich, Chad Smith, among others.

The film brings back the band after a 15-year break, as they reunite for one final concert — re raising their old curses (like the infamous 12th drummer snafu). They grapple with aging, past regrets, and absurd marketing ideas — spoofing ventures into cheese making, folk music, and cryptocurrency humorously. Staying true to the original’s improvisational comedy style, Rob Reiner and the cast leaned into digital editing and dual-camera setups for modern enhancements.

‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ is set for theatrical release in the United States on September 12, 2025. It arrives internationally (including the UK and Australia) around the same time: Australia gets it on September 25, 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Spinal Tap II The End Continues
‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ Trailer With Paul McCartney and Elton John Premieres

‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ has a brand new trailer with Paul McCartney and Elton John both making cameo appearances.

July 25, 2025
Elton John Live At The Rainbow
Elton John 1977 Live From the Rainbow Theatre To Be Released

Elton John is about to release ‘Live From The Rainbow Theatre’ with 1977 live performances of the first of 233 shows he was about to do with percussionist Ray Cooper, but it is disappointing the full concert is not being released.

July 19, 2025
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Slams UK Government AI Policy

Elton John has slammed Britain's Labour government for its approach to artificial intelligence (AI) and copyright law.

May 19, 2025
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna and Elton John “Bury The Hatchet”

Madonna and Elton John have ended their long and bitter feud. Madonna initiated the peace talks when she confronted Elton at Saturday Night Live on the weekend.

April 8, 2025
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Shares Update on his Eyes

Elton John has spoken of his distress at losing his eyesight and how he can no longer watch his young sons playing sports.

April 5, 2025
Spinal Tap II The End Continues
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues Teaser Premieres

A teaser for the long overdue Spinal Tap sequel ‘Spinal Tap II : The End Continues’ has premiered.

March 14, 2025
Elton John and Brandi Carlile photo credit Peggy Sirota
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Premiere New Song Swing For The Fences

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have released another preview of the album ‘Who Believes In Angels’. Check out ‘Swing for the Fences’.

March 6, 2025