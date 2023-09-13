 Stars of The Tina Turner Music and King Stringray To Perform at NRL Grand Final - Noise11.com

Tina The Tina Turner Musical Wayne Pearce and Ruva Ngwenya Photo: NRL

Stars of The Tina Turner Music and King Stringray To Perform at NRL Grand Final

by Paul Cashmere on September 13, 2023

in News

The 2023 NRL Grand Final in Sydney will feature a performance from the stars of ‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’ as well as King Stingray.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is currently playing at Theatre Royal Sydney and touring Australia in 2024.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said: “Thirty years on, Tina Turner’s 1993 performance remains one of the great Grand Final moments. This collaboration is a perfect way for Rugby League to pay tribute to Tina and everything she did for our game, and it will be a special moment for fans amongst the outstanding entertainment on offer on Grand Final day.”

Producers Paul Dainty AO/TEG Dainty and Stage Entertainment said, “We are honoured that our production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will headline the pre-game show at the NRL Grand Final, commemorating Tina Turner’s performance 30 years ago. Tina Turner is an icon in the world of music and entertainment, and her incredible journey from adversity to superstardom has inspired countless individuals around the globe. To have our production as the centrepiece of the NRL Grand Final entertainment is testament to the enduring power of Tina’s music and her indomitable spirit. Our cast and crew have worked tirelessly to deliver a performance that will be remembered for years to come.”

King Stringray is a five-piece from the Northern Territory, who perform in both English and Yolŋu Matha languages, will deliver the NRLW Grand Final pre-game show before returning to the stage in the build up to the NRL Grand Final.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Sia photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sia To Release First Album In 8 Years

Sia is set to release her first solo pop album in eight years, 'Reasonable Woman', in Spring 2024.

1 day ago
Walk for Yes
Walk For Yes Events Planned Across Australia This Weekend

Walk For Yes events will happen all over Australia this Saturday and Sunday with Australia’s music community showing support for the Yes vote in the upcoming referendum to put an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

1 day ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet
Dog Trumpet To Kick Off Part Two of Shadowland Tour This Weekend

Dog Trumpet will hit the road again this weekend for Part Two of the Shadowland tour. It is Wollongong’s turn on Friday 15th September and then Sydney again on September 16.

2 days ago
Concert for Hanna, benefit for Ross Hannaford at Memo St Kilda on 19 July 2015.
Ross Wilson To Wrap 50 Years Into One Long Tour

Ross Wilson will head out with The Peaceniks at the end of September for the ‘Steppin’ Out! 50 Years of Hits Tour which will see him on the road for the next seven months.

2 days ago
You Am I 2023
You Am I Plan Final Dates For 2023 Before The Darkness Tour of 2024

You Am I will head out for their own shows to round up 2023 before jumping on The Darkness tour of 2024 and performing the music of Spinal Tap.

2 days ago
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Replace Phil Rudd with Matt Laug

AC/DC have appointed former Alanis, Slash and Alice Cooper drummer Matt Laug to the band for the PowerTrip 2023 show in October.

3 days ago
Screen Music Awards host Susie Youssef and Musical Director Erkki Veltheim
Susie Youssef To Host The 2023 Screen Music Awards

The 2023 Screen Music Awards will return to Melbourne this year. The Screen Music Awards honors Australia’s finest creators of film, television, streaming, documentary and advertising music.

3 days ago