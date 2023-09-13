Stars of The Tina Turner Music and King Stringray To Perform at NRL Grand Final - Noise11.com

The 2023 NRL Grand Final in Sydney will feature a performance from the stars of ‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’ as well as King Stingray.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is currently playing at Theatre Royal Sydney and touring Australia in 2024.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said: “Thirty years on, Tina Turner’s 1993 performance remains one of the great Grand Final moments. This collaboration is a perfect way for Rugby League to pay tribute to Tina and everything she did for our game, and it will be a special moment for fans amongst the outstanding entertainment on offer on Grand Final day.”

Producers Paul Dainty AO/TEG Dainty and Stage Entertainment said, “We are honoured that our production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will headline the pre-game show at the NRL Grand Final, commemorating Tina Turner’s performance 30 years ago. Tina Turner is an icon in the world of music and entertainment, and her incredible journey from adversity to superstardom has inspired countless individuals around the globe. To have our production as the centrepiece of the NRL Grand Final entertainment is testament to the enduring power of Tina’s music and her indomitable spirit. Our cast and crew have worked tirelessly to deliver a performance that will be remembered for years to come.”

King Stringray is a five-piece from the Northern Territory, who perform in both English and Yolŋu Matha languages, will deliver the NRLW Grand Final pre-game show before returning to the stage in the build up to the NRL Grand Final.

