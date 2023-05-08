Statement from the Farnham Family on Health of John Farnham - Noise11.com

This is the latest update from the Farnham family on the status of the health of John Farnham. Noise11 is republishing the complete announcement unedited.

AN UPDATED STATEMENT REGARDING JOHN FARNHAM’S HEALTH

BY

JILL, ROB & JAMES FARNHAM

Melbourne: Monday, May 8, 2023

The Farnham family want to provide a brief update on John Farnham’s recovery following successful surgery to remove his mouth cancer in August last year. We’re pleased to say that John made a full recovery from a recent chest infection in late March which required hospitalisation. He is now comfortable and continues to receive on going treatment and rehabilitation care. The family would like to re-iterate their appreciation and deepest respect for all the medical staff that have attended to John over the past 8 months and the many thousands of kind messages that been received from across Australia and the world. No further comment is available at this time and the family appreciates the media’s continued respect for John’s privacy. This release is issued by Gaynor Wheatley (TalentWorks) and David Wilson (Watercooler Talent) on behalf of the Farnham Family.

The world premiere of ‘John Farnham Finding The Voice’ will be held in Melbourne tonight (May 9, 2023). The movie will open in cinemas across Australia on May 18.

