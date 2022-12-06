 Status Quo Restore 2008 ‘It’s Christmas Time’ Video - Noise11.com
Rick Parfitt Status Quo performing at Deni Bluesfest in Deniliquin on Sunday 31 March 2013. Photo by Ros O'Gorman https://www.noise11.com

Rick Parfitt Status Quo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Status Quo Restore 2008 ‘It’s Christmas Time’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on December 7, 2022

in News

Status Quo have restored their 2008 HD Christmas song video ‘It’s Christmas Time’ into 4K.

“It’s Christmas Time’ was released as part of the compilation box set ‘Pictures – 40 Years of Hits’. The song was written by Rick Parfitt and Wayne Morris. Rick passed away in 2016.

Francis Rossi and Alan Lancaster formed The Scorpions in London in 1962. Parfitt joined in 1967 and they became The Status Quo before just Status Quo in 1969.

Status Quo have had more chart hits than any rock band in the UK. 57 songs reached the Top 40 and 22 reached the top 10. There only UK number one was ‘Down Down’ in 1974.

Related Posts

Rolling Stones Grrr Live
The Rolling Stones To Release All-Star ‘Grrr Live’

The Rolling Stones will release another historic live recording, this time from the 50th Anniversary tour and featuring a stack of special guests.

6 days ago
Bob Dylan Philosophy of Modern Song
Bob Dylan Apologises For Book Signature Stuff-up

Bob Dylan has apologised for selling machine-signed art and books.

November 28, 2022
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Previews Live Version Of His Song Beatles Don’t Pass Me By

Ringo Starr has uploaded a video of one of his rare Beatles songs. ‘Don’t Pass Me By’ was from ‘The Beatles’ (aka The White Album).

November 24, 2022
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones 1967 Video for ‘2000 Light Years From Home’ Restored For 4K Definition

The 1967 Rolling Stones promotional video for ‘2000 Light Years From Home’, filmed on 35mm, has been restored for today’s 4K resolution.

November 19, 2022
Bob Dylan ‘Fragments’ Box Set Full Details Revealed

Bob Dylan's next archives set is 'Fragments - The Time Out of Mind Sessions (196-1997: The Bootleg Series Vol 17'.

November 18, 2022
Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jethro Tull Complete 23rd album

Jethro Tull have revealed the 23rd album will be released in 2023, not long after no 22 ‘The Zealot Gene’ was released in 2021.

November 18, 2022
Roberta Flack
Roberta Flack No Longer Able To Sing

Music legend Roberta Flack has announced that she is no longer able to sing and that it is also difficult for her to talk after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

November 15, 2022