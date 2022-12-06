Status Quo Restore 2008 ‘It’s Christmas Time’ Video - Noise11.com

Status Quo have restored their 2008 HD Christmas song video ‘It’s Christmas Time’ into 4K.

“It’s Christmas Time’ was released as part of the compilation box set ‘Pictures – 40 Years of Hits’. The song was written by Rick Parfitt and Wayne Morris. Rick passed away in 2016.

Francis Rossi and Alan Lancaster formed The Scorpions in London in 1962. Parfitt joined in 1967 and they became The Status Quo before just Status Quo in 1969.

Status Quo have had more chart hits than any rock band in the UK. 57 songs reached the Top 40 and 22 reached the top 10. There only UK number one was ‘Down Down’ in 1974.

