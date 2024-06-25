 Status Quo Suggest The End Is Near - Noise11.com
Francis Rossi Status Quo photo by Ros O'Gorman

Francis Rossi Status Quo photo by Ros O'Gorman

Status Quo Suggest The End Is Near

by Music-News.com on June 25, 2024

in News

Status Quo are to stop ‘Rockin’ All Over the World’ after six decades.

After their final concert of their current tour, which takes place at Somerset’s Taunton, Vivary Park, on August 23, the legendary rock group plan to retire from the road.

Guitarist and vocalist Francis Rossi told The Mirror: “I don’t think we will go again.

“And as far as the rest of the band are concerned it’s the last tour too. I just can’t see us doing it one more time.”

Rossi refused to call it their final tour because they previously did that with 1984’s ‘End of an Era’ tour, and then reunited.

He added: “I didn’t want to put this current tour out, saying it’s the last one ever.

“I did it once and was then coerced into coming back, but that’s another whole other fucking story.”

Recalling their first split, he said: “We did really split and then one of the managers came to me with a lie at the time that Rick [Parfitt] was in trouble with money again, which was often the case with Rick, so I said, ‘Okay, we’ll do one more album – In the Army. Who knows they might offer a huge amount of money to do the Quo again, but I don’t think so. I am hesitant to call it the last ever, but I just can’t see it continuing to be honest.'”

On finding their energetic shows too much, he confessed: “It’s fucking hurting this time, physically.

“We were at rehearsals before this tour, and it occurred to me that we started 50 fucking years ago. Thinking about it brought it home my age.

“As much as you can say it’s just a number and you can’t really feel it, you definitely can, and you are lying if you don’t. I’ve had prostate problems for a while, and macular degeneration…all old people things.”

In 2021, co-founder Alan Lancaster died at the age of 72 following a battle with multiple sclerosis.

Rhythm guitarist and vocalist Rick Parfitt sadly died from sepsis at the age of 68 in 2016.

The current lineup sees Francis joined by Andy Bown, John ‘Rhino’ Edwards, Leon Cave, and Richie Malone.

Despite the band seemingly calling it quits on the live front, Francis has plotted a 34-date solo tour for 2025.

music-news.com

