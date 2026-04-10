Stephen Cummings Reissues Lovetown And Announces Rare Melbourne Show To Launch Joy EP - Noise11 Music News

Stephen Cummings will celebrate the reissue of his landmark 1988 album Lovetown and the release of his new EP Joy with a rare Melbourne performance and a special Live At 3RRR broadcast.

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne songwriter Stephen Cummings will mark the return of one of the most admired albums in Australian songwriting with the reissue of Lovetown, alongside the release of his new EP Joy and a rare live performance in Melbourne.

The reissue of Lovetown, originally released in January 1988, arrives on 1 May 2026 through Cheersquad Records & Tapes. The release coincides with a special broadcast performance for 3RRR, part of the station’s 50th anniversary celebrations, before Cummings and his band perform a matinee show at George Lane in St Kilda the following day to launch the Joy EP.

For Australian music followers, the return of Lovetown is more than a catalogue refresh. The record sits at a pivotal point in the creative arc of Cummings’ career, emerging as his third solo album following This Wonderful Life and preceding A New Kind Of Blue. Its reputation has grown steadily across decades as one of the defining Melbourne albums of its era.

Released at a time when Australian rock was dominated by larger studio productions, Lovetown presented a markedly intimate approach. Recorded in an eight track studio in Hawthorn owned by John Rees of Men At Work, the album relied on sparse arrangements and careful songcraft rather than elaborate production.

Cummings later explained the thinking behind the sound. “I was aiming at a sound like John Martyn on his classic ‘70s album Solid Air,” he said. “Because we were limited to eight tracks, the songs had to be methodically worked out ahead of the recording. For some unfathomable reason, I was also interested in the idea of using a basic drum machine against the acoustic guitars.”

The sessions also marked the beginning of key musical partnerships. Guitarist Shane O’Mara and vocalist Rebecca Barnard first worked with Cummings during the Lovetown recordings, while Andrew Pendlebury, his former Sports bandmate and long-time collaborator, co-wrote much of the material and contributed guitars throughout the album.

Other musicians on the recording included Steve Hadley on bass, Peter Luscombe providing percussion textures, and Johnny McAll on piano, forming a tight ensemble that allowed the songs themselves to take centre stage.

The album’s single Some Prayers Are Answered gained attention on commercial radio and helped establish Lovetown as one of Cummings’ most widely recognised works. Over time the album’s stature has continued to rise. It was later ranked among the 100 Best Australian Albums, and it remains a key entry in the lineage of introspective Australian songwriting that flourished through the late 1980s.

That catalogue moment now connects directly with Cummings’ present day creative output. His new EP Joy, recorded in 2025 and produced by long time collaborator Robert Goodge, revisits four songs drawn from across five decades of Australian music.

The EP features reinterpretations of Living In The Balance, originally recorded by Dag, Unfamiliar Ground by Jess Ribeiro, No Word From China by Pel Mel, and Fly Without Its Wings, first released by Spectrum in 1971.

Backing Cummings on the new recordings is an ensemble that blends long standing collaborators with newer musical partners, including Sam Lemann, Graham Lee, Bill McDonald, Michael Davis, and harmony vocalists Leah and Andi Senior. The arrangements place Cummings’ voice at the centre while drawing on acoustic guitars, pedal steel and subtle rhythm textures.

The George Lane show on 2 May will feature selections from Lovetown, performances of the four songs from Joy, and material spanning Cummings’ broader catalogue. Leah Senior will open the concert before joining Cummings’ band during the performance.

The announcement arrives at a significant point in Cummings’ personal story. In March 2020 he suffered a life-changing stroke, an event that forced him to rethink his relationship with singing and performance. Recovery required extensive rehabilitation, including relearning physical movement and adjusting vocal technique.

“I’ve had to accept now that things aren’t going to be the same but they can still be good and work with what I’ve got,” Cummings said in 2023. “After the stroke I had a lot of rehab to learn to walk and recover fine motor skills. I did vocal therapy and found my tone still good but the control and breathing the hard part. I learnt if I sang more slowly and more quietly it sounded better.”

That process informed the 2023 album 100 Years From Now, a deeply reflective record built with many of the musicians now returning for Joy.

For Australian audiences, the reissue of Lovetown and the new recordings on Joy illustrate how one of the country’s most distinctive songwriters continues to reinterpret both his own work and the broader Australian catalogue.

Nearly four decades after Lovetown first captured the mood of Melbourne’s songwriting community, its return alongside new music demonstrates the enduring role of craft driven songwriting in Australian music.

Stephen Cummings Lovetown Tracklisting

Side A

Everybody Wants To Get To Heaven But Nobody Wants To Die

My Willingness

If You Don’t Want My Love

When Trouble Comes

Where Are You Going

Side B

You Jane

Some Prayers Are Answered

She Sets Fire To The House

Push It Up, All Falls Down

Viva Las Vegas

Stephen Cummings – Joy EP Tracklisting

Living In The Balance

Unfamiliar Ground

No Word From China

Fly Without Its Wings

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