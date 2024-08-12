Stephen Fry To Perform In Australia In October and November - Noise11.com

Stephen Fry wears many hats. He is an English actor, screenwriter, author, playwright, journalist, poet, comedian, television presenter and film director. In October and November he will head to Australia for performances.

Stephen Fry has been in Blackadder, A Bit of Fry and Laurie, Jeeves and Wooster and in films such as Wilde and Gosford Park.

You can add “philosopher” based on his take on Religion.

Stephen Fry dates are:

Sunday 27 October Perth Concert Hall

Wednesday 30 October Adelaide Festival Theatre

Saturday 2 November Brisbane Convention Centre

Monday 4 November Canberra Royal Theatre

Wednesday 6 November Melbourne Plenary

Friday 8 November Sydney State Theatre

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY 19 AUGUST 10AM – BOOK AT BOHMPRESENTS.COM

