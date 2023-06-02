 Steve Martin Features On The New Kelly Clarkson Song - Noise11.com
Kelly Clarkson Chemistry

Steve Martin Features On The New Kelly Clarkson Song

by Paul Cashmere on June 2, 2023

in News

Steve Martin is the special guest on the new Kelly Clarkson song ‘I Hate Love’ and he isn’t acting or telling jokes.

Steve Martin is an accomplished banjo player and that is why Kelly Clarkson made the call.

Martin learned the banjo from John McEuen who later joined Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. In 2009 he released his banjo album ‘The Crow: New Songs for the 5-String Banjo’. The album won a Grammy.

Steve released the album ‘Love Has Come To You’ with Edie Brickell in 2013. In 2010 he created the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass with a $50,000 cash prize.

‘I Hate Love’ is included on the next Kelly Clarkson record ‘Chemistry’ released on 23 June 2023.

If you think it can’t get any weirder for Kelly than having Steve Martin on her album, well, she is also opening for select dates on the Guns N Roses North American tour of 2023.

