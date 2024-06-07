 Steve Miller Thanks Eminem For Using ‘Abracadabra’ in ‘Houdini’ - Noise11.com
Eminem Houdini

Steve Miller Thanks Eminem For Using ‘Abracadabra’ in ‘Houdini’

by Paul Cashmere on June 7, 2024

in News

Steve Miller has endorsed the new Eminem song with a glowing tribute for his song ‘Abracadabra’ being used as the foundation of the new song ‘Houdini’.

Miller posted to his socials:

Hey EM,

There is a long chain of stories, poetry, lyrics, and musical roots that have crossed cultures and generations inspiring the whole world for hundreds of years and in all those lines of thought, music, and rhythm there are special artists who take it all in and create new original ideas from their own feelings and experiences. You are one of those timeless originators building something new on a long musical legacy of original artists.

For me it’s Les Paul, T-Bone Walker, Bill Doggett, Johnny Guitar Watson, Howlin’ Wolf, Jimmy Reed, the Beatles, Chuck Berry, Willy Dixon, Leiber & Stoller, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane & Miles Davis. I have always tried to credit, honor, and respect the major influencers in my life and to always credit, honor royalties and share knowledge of their work through my own work. I didn’t know it would be this way when I was a kid trying to make a living playing music and making records, I only knew I had to respect the art that came before me and fight for it too among all the crooks, thieves, and imposters.

There aren’t many artists who take the time or make the effort to stand up for themselves and credit and respect their influencers at the same time. Marshall Mathers you are an exception and on my short list of people who respect the art. To be included in your process feels good while I’m still singing and playing the music I love. I’m Honored.

Thank you,

Steve Miller

Miller’s 1982 hit ‘Abracadabra’ was a number one hit in Australia and number two in the UK but Steve’s US record label Capitol didn’t believe the song was good enough to be a hit and delayed releasing it. After the international success, Capitol gave in and the song also went to number one in the USA.

‘Houdini’ is the lead single of the 12th Eminem album ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

