Steven Wilson Remixes Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Pink Floyd Classic ‘Echoes’ - Noise11.com

Steven Wilson has created a remix of Pink Floyd’s ‘Echoes’ as performed by Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets is Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason with Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet), Guy Pratt, Dom Beken and Lee Harris.

Mason formed Saucerful of Secrets to tour the pre-Dark Side of the Music Pink Floyd music. He brought the band to Australia in 2023.

Steven Wilson has remixed classic albums by Yes, XTC, Roxy Music, Jethro Tull and Tears for Fears. An ATMOS mix of the Floyd classic by Steven Wilson was originally a Record Store Day vinyl only release.

It was recorded at their show on August 1st, 2024 at the Centennial Hall in Frankfurt, Germany,

