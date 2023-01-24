 Stevie Nicks Announces 14 Date US Tour - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks Announces 14 Date US Tour

by Music-News.com on January 25, 2023

Stevie Nicks has announced a 14-date solo North America tour.

The former Fleetwood Mac frontwoman has added a string of dates amid her co-headline run with Billy Joel.

The solo dates kick off on March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with the jaunt due to wrap on June 27 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Stevie and Billy’s run commences at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 10 and runs through to November 10 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

In 2021, Stevie scrapped all her concerts for the year because she was concerned about the rising cases of coronavirus across the globe and was particularly worried that it may end her career if she catches it.

She said in a statement at the time: “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021. Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer.

“I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

She returned to the stage in the summer and autumn of 2022.

Meanwhile, Stevie was recently confirmed to appear on Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album, ‘Rock Star’, alongside the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Pink, Cher, Steven Tyler, and more.

Stevie Nicks’ 2023 tour dates:

Mar 10 – Los Angeles @ SoFi Stadium (+ Billy Joel)
Mar 15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Mar 18 – Las Vegas, @ T-Mobile Arena
Mar 19 – Nashville @ Nissan Stadium (+ Billy Joel)
Mar 23 – San Francisco @ Chase Center
Mar 26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Mar 30 – Oklahoma City @ Paycom Center
Apr 2 – New Orleans @ Smoothie King Center
Apr 5 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC
Apr 8 – Arlington, TX @ AT T Stadium (+ Billy Joel)
May 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
May 16 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
May 22 – Atlanta @ State Farm Arena
May 25 – Orlando @ Amway Center
June 16 – Philadelphia @ Lincoln Financial Field (+ Billy Joel)
June 20 – Toronto @ Scotiabank Arena
June 23 – Chicago @ United Center
June 27 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Aug 5 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium (+ Billy Joel)
Aug 19 – Kansas City @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (+ Billy Joel)
Oct 7 – Baltimore @ M T Bank Stadium (+ Billy Joel)
Nov 10 – Minneapolis @ US Bank Stadium (+ Billy Joel)

music-news.com

