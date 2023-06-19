 Stevie Nicks Drags Billy Joel's Heart Around - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks ADOTG Rochford Winery Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks Drags Billy Joel’s Heart Around

by Paul Cashmere on June 19, 2023

in News

Who was that masked man joining Stevie Nicks for ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ in Philadelphia on the weekend, Kemosabe? Halfway through the song, he reveals himself … and it was Billy Joel.

strong>Stevie Nicks setlist for Philadelphia, 16 June, 2023

Outside the Rain (from Bella Donna, 1981)
Dreams (from Fleetwood Mac, Rumours, 1977)
If Anyone Falls (from The Wild Heart, 1983)
Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (with Billy Joel) (from Bella Donna, 1981)
Fall From Grace (from Trouble In Shangri-la, 2001)
For What It’s Worth (single, 2022)
Gypsy (from Fleetwood Mac, Gypsy, 1982)
Wild Heart (from The Wild Heart, 1983)
Bella Donna (from Bella Donna, 1981)
Stand Back (from The Wild Heart, 1983)
Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty cover)
Gold Dust Woman (from Fleetwood Mac, Rumours, 1977)
I Sing for the Things (from Rock A Little, 1985)
Edge of Seventeen (from Bella Donna, 1981)

Encore:
Rhiannon (from Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac, 1975)
Landslide (from Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac, 1975)

Billy Joel setlist for Philadelphia, 16 June, 2023

My Life (from 52nd Street, 1978)
Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) (from The Stranger, 1977)
The Entertainer (from Streetlife Serenade, 1974)
Vienna (from The Stranger, 1977)
Zanzibar (from 52nd Street, 1978)
Start Me Up (The Rolling Stones cover)
An Innocent Man (from An Innocent Man, 1993)
The Longest Time (from An Innocent Man, 1993)
Don’t Ask Me Why (from Glass Houses, 1980)
Captain Jack (from Piano Man, 1973)
Allentown (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)
Sometimes A Fantasy (from Glass Houses, 1980)
Only the Good Die Young (from The Stranger, 1977)
The River of Dreams (from River of Dreams, 1993)
River Deep Mountain High (Ike and Tina Turner cover)
Nessun dorma
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant (from The Stranger, 1977)
Piano Man (from Piano Man, 1973)

Encore:
We Didn’t Start the Fire (from Storm Front, 1989)
Uptown Girl (from An Innocent Man, 1993)
It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me (from Glass Houses, 1980)
Big Shot (from 52nd Street, 1978)
You May Be Right (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com
Bob Dylan Covers Van Morrison Classic In Spain

Bob Dylan made a rare alteration to his Rough and Rowdy Ways setlist in Spain last week when the Johnny Mercer cover of ‘That Old Black Magic’ was replaced with a Van Morrison cover ‘Into The Mystic’.

24 hours ago
Marcia Hines photo by Riccardo Raiti
Marcia Hines Celebrates 50th With Still Shining Album

Marcia Hines will celebrate her 50th anniversary with the new compilation ‘Still Shining: The 50th Anniversary Ultimate Collection.

1 day ago
Fabulous Caprettos
Dave Gleeson Sends Shivers Though The Fabulous Caprettos

Soon to be departing Angels singer Dave Gleeson is giving supergroup The Fabulous Caprettos a ‘helping hand’ with shows in January 2024.

1 day ago
Stevie Nicks box set
Stevie Nicks Box Set With A Stack Of Rarities Coming

Steve Nicks will release a box set of all of her solo albums plus a disc of rarities on 28 July, 2023.

5 days ago
Neil Young Coastal tour 2023
Neil Young Announces First Tour Since 2019

Neil Young will return to touring but only for the USA and then only for the west coast of the USA.

5 days ago
Alice Cooper Road
Alice Cooper To Release 22nd Album ‘Road’ in August

Alice Cooper will be 22 studio albums into his career when ‘Road’ is released in August.

5 days ago
The Hollies
BMG Acquires The Entire Catalogue of The Hollies

The Hollies' back catalogue has been acquired by BMG.

5 days ago