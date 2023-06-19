Stevie Nicks Drags Billy Joel's Heart Around - Noise11.com

Who was that masked man joining Stevie Nicks for ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ in Philadelphia on the weekend, Kemosabe? Halfway through the song, he reveals himself … and it was Billy Joel.

strong>Stevie Nicks setlist for Philadelphia, 16 June, 2023

Outside the Rain (from Bella Donna, 1981)

Dreams (from Fleetwood Mac, Rumours, 1977)

If Anyone Falls (from The Wild Heart, 1983)

Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (with Billy Joel) (from Bella Donna, 1981)

Fall From Grace (from Trouble In Shangri-la, 2001)

For What It’s Worth (single, 2022)

Gypsy (from Fleetwood Mac, Gypsy, 1982)

Wild Heart (from The Wild Heart, 1983)

Bella Donna (from Bella Donna, 1981)

Stand Back (from The Wild Heart, 1983)

Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty cover)

Gold Dust Woman (from Fleetwood Mac, Rumours, 1977)

I Sing for the Things (from Rock A Little, 1985)

Edge of Seventeen (from Bella Donna, 1981)

Encore:

Rhiannon (from Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac, 1975)

Landslide (from Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac, 1975)

Billy Joel setlist for Philadelphia, 16 June, 2023

My Life (from 52nd Street, 1978)

Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) (from The Stranger, 1977)

The Entertainer (from Streetlife Serenade, 1974)

Vienna (from The Stranger, 1977)

Zanzibar (from 52nd Street, 1978)

Start Me Up (The Rolling Stones cover)

An Innocent Man (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

The Longest Time (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

Don’t Ask Me Why (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Captain Jack (from Piano Man, 1973)

Allentown (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)

Sometimes A Fantasy (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Only the Good Die Young (from The Stranger, 1977)

The River of Dreams (from River of Dreams, 1993)

River Deep Mountain High (Ike and Tina Turner cover)

Nessun dorma

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant (from The Stranger, 1977)

Piano Man (from Piano Man, 1973)

Encore:

We Didn’t Start the Fire (from Storm Front, 1989)

Uptown Girl (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Big Shot (from 52nd Street, 1978)

You May Be Right (from Glass Houses, 1980)

