Stevie Wonder Premieres Song For America ‘Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart’ - Noise11.com

 Stevie Wonder Premieres Song For America 'Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart'
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Wonder Premieres Song For America ‘Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart’

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2024

in News

Stevie Wonder has captured the pulse of America in his first song in four years ‘Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart’.

The song comes days after Stevie appears at the Democratic National Convention as a show for support for the Harris/Walz Presidential ticket.

In ‘Can We Fix This Nation’s Broken Heart’ Stevie sings:

Can we fix our nation’s broken heart?
Are we brave enough to try? Mm-mm
Can we fix our nation’s broken heart
And leave a better world behind?

Addressing the alternative to a Harris/Walz victory Stevie sings:

Will the light we share survive the dark
Or will it slowly fade away? Ah-ah
Will the light of good be torn apart
And swept away by crushing waves?

Stevie performed his classic ‘Higher Ground’ at the Democratic National Convention. Before the performance Stevie said, “even through our hearts have been beaten and broken, beyond prayer I know the important action. Now is the time to understand where we are and what it will take to win. Win broken hearts. Win the disenchanted. Win the angry spirits. Now is the time.

This is the moment to remember when you tell your children where you were, what you did. As we stand between history’s pain and tomorrow’s promises, we must choose courage over complacency. It is time to get up and go vote”.

