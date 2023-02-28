 Stewart Copeland To Release 'Stewart Copeland's Police Diaries' - Noise11.com
Stewart Copeland Police Diaries

Stewart Copeland To Release ‘Stewart Copeland’s Police Diaries’

by Paul Cashmere on February 28, 2023

in News

The Police drummer and co-founder Stewart Copeland has announced the upcoming release of ‘Stewart Copeland’s Police Diaries’.

In a statement Stewart said, “Do you know where you were on September 25, 1976? Maybe not, but I do.

“I was a long-haired alien drummer touring the UK in a prog-rock band called Curved Air, and that night we were in Newcastle where I saw a local band called Last Exit.

“I know that because I was taking notes every day in my now slightly dog-eared, pocket diaries. I noted that they were ‘great’ and that we had a party. In a later diary entry, after realizing that punk was the future, I remark on the day that I persuaded their bassist to move to London and join me in my own punk band.

“All this, along with explanations of what the cryptic original notes mean, makes this book the truest account of The Police’s beginning and early days.

“It’s full of my original diary pages, hand-made poster designs, ragged accounts, callow observations and other scribblings of a proto-rock star, illuminated by hitherto unseen vintage photos from the deepest vaults.

“It’s a big, noisy book about one heckuva ride.”

‘Stewart Copeland’s Police Diaries’ will be released in three editions.

The Classic Edition is a hardback 224 page book retailing for £40

The Signature Edition is 500 numbered copies signed by Stewart, presented in a clamshell case and includes a poster and CD for £275.

The Ultimate Edition is 100 numbered copies signed by Stewart and includes a signed and numbered Giclée print also signed by Stewart and Lawrence Impey for £500.

The book is only available at Policediariesbook.com

Noise11.com

