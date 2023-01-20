Stills, Nash and Young Pay Their Respects To David Crosby - Noise11.com

Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Stephen Stills have both shared their thoughts following the passing of their Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate David Crosby.

Crosby died on 18 January, 2023 at age 81.

In a post at Neil Young Archives, Neil wrote,

“David is gone, but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play together. ‘Almost Cut My Hair’ ‘Dejavu’, and so many other great songs he wrote were wonderful to jam on and Stills and I had a blast as he kept us going on and on. His singing with Graham was so memorable, their duo spot a highlight of so many of our shows.

“We had so many great times, especially in the early years. Crosby was a very supportive friend in my early life, as we bit off big pieces of our experience together. David was the catalyst of many things.

“My heart goes out to Jan and Django, his wife and son. Lots of love to you. Thanks David for your spirit and songs, Love you man. I remember the best times!

Stephen Stills posted to his socials,

“I read a quote in this morning’s paper attributed to composer Gustav Mahler that stopped me for a moment:

‘Death has, on placid cat’s paws, entered the room.’

I shoulda known something was up.

David and I butted heads a lot over time, but they were mostly glancing blows, yet still left us numb skulls..

I was happy to be at peace with him.

He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius.

The glue that held us together as our vocals soared, like Icarus, towards the sun.

I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure.”

Graham Nash said, “Grateful to have sung with him, played with him, butted heads with him, and for going through so much together. David was as complicated as the intricate melodies he crafted. You can hear bits of a very deep soul echoing through his playing and the lyrics he composed. It’s his beautiful music that will live forever in all of our hearts. I’m just lucky to have known him”.

