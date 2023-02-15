Sting to be Awarded Fellowship of the Academy at the Ivors - Noise11.com

The Ivors Academy has today revealed Sting as the latest songwriter to become an Academy Fellow, the highest honour the Academy bestows. He will receive the award at The Ivors on 18th May in London. The Academy also reveals Amazon Music as the new title sponsor of The Ivors in a collaboration that will amplify and scale the awards’ recognition and celebration of songwriters globally. To commemorate Sting’s fellowship, Amazon Music has shared an exclusive demo of Sting’s track ‘If It’s Love’ off his latest album, The Bridge – offering a rare insight into the creative process of one of the world’s most eminent songwriters.

Sting becomes the twenty-third Fellow that the Academy has inducted in its 79-year history, an honour reserved for those who have truly reshaped and redefined the art and craft of music creation. He joins a roster of songwriter greats including Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush CBE and Joan Armatrading MBE, and follows on from Peter Gabriel who received the award in 2022.

With over 100 million albums sold throughout his career from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist, Sting is one of Britain’s most successful, accomplished, and pioneering songwriters. Among his countless accolades, he has won seven Ivor Novellos, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002. From penning classics like ‘Every Breath You Take’ to pioneering genre-bending collaborations, Sting, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, is known as a musical explorer who has written some of the most beloved rock songs of all time, whilst always pushing the boundaries of his art.

Speaking on the honour, Sting said: “Of all the awards in the world of music, The Ivors are for me, the most prestigious. Songwriting is a skilled craft and The Ivors Academy are its guild. So, I am delighted and honoured to be offered this Fellowship of the Academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us.”

Speaking on behalf of The Ivors Academy, Fellow Joan Armatrading MBE said: “Across all of Sting’s work as a solo artist and with the iconic band The Police, he is without doubt one of the UK’s foremost successful songwriters and performers and is certainly deserving of one of the most prestigious awards in the music business. My huge congratulations on being made a Fellow of The Ivors Academy, Sting.”

To commemorate the honour, an unheard, Amazon Original demo of Sting’s 2021 single ‘If It’s Love’, taken from his latest album The Bridge, is being released exclusively via Amazon Music. This release represents the seventh instalment of the newly launched demos program, which provides Amazon Music customers with the exclusive opportunity to hear demos of artists’ and songwriters’ popular songs before their records became hits. Previous demo releases include award-winning, platinum-certified songs by Walker Hayes and Maren Morris.

This year’s nominees will be announced on Tuesday 18th April and the winners will be revealed at The Ivors with Amazon Music at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 18th May 2023.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

