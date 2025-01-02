Stormzy Banned From Driving - Noise11.com

Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months.

Stormzy was handed a nine-month driving ban on Thursday at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court after he was caught using a mobile phone while driving in West Kensington, London, by an off-duty police officer.

Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior, pleaded guilty in writing to using the device while behind the wheel of his Rolls-Royce Wraith on the afternoon of 7 March 2024.

In addition to the driving ban, Stormzy, who did not attend court, was fined $2,490 (£2,010) and six points were added to his licence.

During Thursday’s hearing, the court was told that the off-duty officer knocked on the chart-topping rapper’s tinted windows before telling him to “get rid of your tints and get off your phone”.

District Judge Andrew Sweet pointed out that Stormzy’s driving record was “not good” as he already had six points on his licence for speeding violations, and criticised his “dangerous and irresponsible” actions.

Stormzy pleaded guilty after initially denying using his phone while driving.

Stormzy had previously admitted to driving a Lamborghini Urus with illegally tinted front windows that allowed only 4% light to pass through, in breach of the 70% requirement. The rapper had previously been warned about the windows.

According to the BBC, Peter Csemiczky, defending Stormzy, apologised to the court on behalf of his client and said he accepted responsibility for his actions. The Shut Up hitmaker has also removed the tints from his windows.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

