Sublime Working On First Album Since 1996 - Noise11.com

Sublime Working On First Album Since 1996

by Music-News.com on March 28, 2025

in News

Sublime are back in the recording studio and working on their first new record since the mid-1990s.

Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh reformed the ska punk group in 2023, with Jakob Nowell – the son of late frontman Bradley Nowell – joining as lead vocalist.

Following a performance at Coachella last year, Jakob announced to Rolling Stone on Wednesday that he’s now working with the original members, as well as Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, on new music.

Sublime haven’t released any tracks since they dropped their self-titled record in July 1996.

“It’s the epilogue,” he told the outlet. “Something that explores my lifetime relationship with this amazing body of work from a figure that I really never even got to meet, a figure who inspired so many music listeners and musicians around the world.”

The musicians are also collaborating with producer John Feldmann on the songs.

And Jakob promised die-hard fans that the tracks would be respectful of Sublime’s original sound.

“The goal is not to create something that is, like, ‘This is what Sublime would be today in 2025.’ No, just more of a solid respect and homage to the works of Sublime,” Jakob explained.

Meanwhile, Travis insisted the new music will be “really special”.

“Bradley comes through his son Jakob… Chills every day in the studio when he sings and plays guitar,” he shared.

Bradley died of a heroin overdose at the age of 28 in 1996.

music-news.com

