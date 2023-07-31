Suicidal Tendencies Return For November Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Suicidal Tendencies will be back in Australia in November for their first tour since 2018.

The ‘Still Cyco Punk After All These Years’ tour marks the 40th anniversary of the first Suicidal Tendencies album ‘Suicidal Tendencies’ released 5 July, 1983. Suicidal Tendencies will perform the entire album from start to finish.

Tracklisting:

A1 Suicide’s an Alternative / You’ll Be Sorry

A2 Two Sided Politics

A3 I Shot the Devil

A4 Subliminal

A5 Won’t Fall in Love Today

A6 Institutionalized

B1 Memories of Tomorrow

B2 Possessed

B3 I Saw Your Mommy…

B4 Fascist Pig

B5 I Want More

B6 Suicidal Failure

‘Suicidal Tendencies’ was not without controversy. Legend has it the track ‘I Shot The Devil’ was originally titled ‘I Shot Reagan’ but the band were approached by the FBI with some gentle persuasion to replace the name.

The album was a big influence on those who came later. Slayer covered ‘Memories of Tomorrow’, Body Count covered ‘Institutionalized’. ‘Institutionalized’ was also used in the 2008 ‘Iron Man’ movie.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

Saturday, November 11: The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets from thetriffid.com.au

Thursday, November 16: The Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets from metrotheatre.com.au

Friday, November 17: Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Tickets from thecroxton.com.au

Saturday, November 18: Froth and Fury Festival, Adelaide

Tickets from frothandfuryfest.com

Tickets on sale Thursday, August 3 @ 10.00am local time

www.suicidaltendenciesofficial.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

