Suicidal Tendencies Return For November Australian Tour - Noise11.com

 Suicidal Tendencies Return For November Australian Tour
Suicidal Tendencies Return For November Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 31, 2023

in News

Suicidal Tendencies will be back in Australia in November for their first tour since 2018.

The ‘Still Cyco Punk After All These Years’ tour marks the 40th anniversary of the first Suicidal Tendencies album ‘Suicidal Tendencies’ released 5 July, 1983. Suicidal Tendencies will perform the entire album from start to finish.

Tracklisting:

A1 Suicide’s an Alternative / You’ll Be Sorry
A2 Two Sided Politics
A3 I Shot the Devil
A4 Subliminal
A5 Won’t Fall in Love Today
A6 Institutionalized
B1 Memories of Tomorrow
B2 Possessed
B3 I Saw Your Mommy…
B4 Fascist Pig
B5 I Want More
B6 Suicidal Failure

‘Suicidal Tendencies’ was not without controversy. Legend has it the track ‘I Shot The Devil’ was originally titled ‘I Shot Reagan’ but the band were approached by the FBI with some gentle persuasion to replace the name.

The album was a big influence on those who came later. Slayer covered ‘Memories of Tomorrow’, Body Count covered ‘Institutionalized’. ‘Institutionalized’ was also used in the 2008 ‘Iron Man’ movie.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023
Saturday, November 11: The Triffid, Brisbane
Tickets from thetriffid.com.au
Thursday, November 16: The Metro Theatre, Sydney
Tickets from metrotheatre.com.au
Friday, November 17: Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne
Tickets from thecroxton.com.au
Saturday, November 18: Froth and Fury Festival, Adelaide
Tickets from frothandfuryfest.com

Tickets on sale Thursday, August 3 @ 10.00am local time
www.suicidaltendenciesofficial.com

