Sum 41 To Call It Quits After One Last Album and Tour - Noise11.com

Ontario, Canada’s Sum 41 will break up after a final album and tour.

The band announced on its socials:

Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album “Heaven :x: Hell,” along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.

For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring to each of us.

Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.

Sum 41 was formed by guitarist Deryck Whibley, drummer Steve Jocz, bassist Richard Roy, and vocalist Jon Marshall in 1996. Whibley became lead singer when Marshall left in 1997. He is also the only remaining original member although the first album ‘All Killer No Filler’ wasn’t released until 2001, and featured guitarist Dave Baksh and bassist player Jason McCaslin.

Current rhythm guitarist Tom Thacker and drummer Frank Zummo joined in 2015.

A release date for the final album ‘Heaven :x: Hell’ is yet to be announced.

