Sum 41 To Perform Three Albums Over Three Nights In Australia 2025 - Noise11.com

The Used will perform their first three albums over three nights each across Australia in August 2025.

The three albums were:

The Used (no 34, 2002)

In Love and Death (no 32, 2004)

Lies for the Liars (no 5, 2007)

The main songs from the three albums in Australia were:

‘All That I’ve Got’ from In Love and Death (no 35, 2004)

‘I Caught Fire’ from In Love and Death (no 43, 2005)

‘The Bird and The Worm’ from Lies are for Liars (no 35, 2007)

THE USED

25 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TOUR

TOUR DATES:

Wednesday 13 August – The Tivoli, Brisbane*

Thursday 14 August – The Tivoli, Brisbane^

Saturday 16 August – The Tivoli, Brisbane+

Sunday 17 August – Liberty Hall, Sydney*

Tuesday 19 August – Liberty Hall, Sydney^

Wednesday 20 August – Liberty Hall, Sydney+

Friday 22 August – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne*

Saturday 23 August – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne^

Monday 25 August – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne+

Tuesday 26 August – The Gov, Adelaide*

Thursday 28 August – The Gov, Adelaide^

Friday 29 August – The Gov, Adelaide+

Sunday 31 August – Magnet House, Perth*

Monday 1 September – Magnet House, Perth^

Wednesday 3 September – Magnet House, Perth+

* Playing Self-Titled Record

^ Playing In Love And Death

+ Playing Lies For The Liars

General tickets on sale: Friday 13 December @ 9am local time

Tickets from destroyalllines.com

