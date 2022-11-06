Sum 41 To Play Theatre Gig In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Sum 41 will slip in a theatre gig at the Northcote Theatre in December.

Sum 41 are touring Australia with The Offspring. Their own show at the Northcote Theatre will also feature Teenage Joans and terra.

Sum 41 are touring Australia for Destroy All Lines. They will also be appearing at the Summer Sounds, Valley Crawl and Yours & Owls festivals.

SUM 41

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

TEENAGE JOANS

TERRA

TUESDAY 6 DECEMBER – NORTHCOTE THEATRE, MELBOURNE

216 HIGH STREET, NORTHCOTE

Tickets on sale now at www.destroyalllines.com

