 Sum 41 To Play Theatre Gig In Melbourne - Noise11.com
Sum 41

Sum 41

Sum 41 To Play Theatre Gig In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2022

in News

Sum 41 will slip in a theatre gig at the Northcote Theatre in December.

Sum 41 are touring Australia with The Offspring. Their own show at the Northcote Theatre will also feature Teenage Joans and terra.

Sum 41 are touring Australia for Destroy All Lines. They will also be appearing at the Summer Sounds, Valley Crawl and Yours & Owls festivals.

SUM 41
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS
TEENAGE JOANS
TERRA

TUESDAY 6 DECEMBER – NORTHCOTE THEATRE, MELBOURNE
216 HIGH STREET, NORTHCOTE
Tickets on sale now at www.destroyalllines.com

