 Sum 41 Release Final Music Video 'Radio Silence' - Noise11.com
Sum 41

Sum 41

Sum 41 Release Final Music Video ‘Radio Silence’

by Music-News.com on April 3, 2025

in News

Sum 41 have released their last ever music video. Sum 41 – who recently wrapped their ‘Tour of the Setting Sum’ farewell run around the world – have dropped a new retrospective video for ‘Heaven :x: Hell’ song ‘Radio Silence’ to mark the official end of their career.

On Tuesday (01.04.25), they wrote: “As the Sum quietly set Sunday night, we wanted to leave you with something special to show our appreciation for all of the love that you have shown us over the years.

“We present you with the final Sum 41 music video.”

The video features the band – made up of Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo – performance in front of various screens showing moments from their career.

The group revealed earlier last year they would be splitting after the release of their eighth album ‘Heaven :x: Hell’ and a farewell world tour.

Announcing their plans to disband, the group wrote at the time: “Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives.

“We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way.

“It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

Sum 41 are proud of the group’s final album ‘Heaven :X: Hell’, which feels like a fitting “goodbye” to their fans.

Deryck previously told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column: “We could not make a better record to say goodbye. I want Sum 41 to stop at a moment when everything surrounding the group makes us happy.”

He is still looking to keep busy though, and has a desire to keep writing music.

He added: “I want to do other projects and that includes songwriting.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

David Gray, Palais Theatre Melbourne 2015, photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
David Gray Adds A Matinee Show For Brisbane

David Gray is making it easy for his older Brisbane fans. They now have a matinee show to go to.

1 day ago
Will Smith, music news, noise11.com
Will Smith Comeback Album Has Jay-Z Inspired Title

Will Smith called Jay Z for advice before returning to the music industry and his wise words inspired the new album's name.

3 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
One of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Cases Dismissed Because Victim Didn’t Want To Be Named

A New York judge has dismissed one of the many sexual assault lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

3 days ago
Ricky Martin and Rita Ora Announce Australian Arena Dates

Ricky Martin will tour Australia for the fifth time and he is bringing Rita Ora back for her third tour.

3 days ago
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs Play The Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust

The Corrs delivered a spellbinding performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, revisiting the venue that played a pivotal role in launching their career. The Irish pop-rock icons took to the stage in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust, an event that continues to bring together some of the biggest names in music and entertainment to raise vital funds for young people with cancer.

3 days ago
Dog Trumpet
New Music For Dog Trumpet – Reg Mombassa’s ‘Live Forever’

Dog Trumpet have brand new music for 2025, their first since 2022, with the Reg Mombassa penned ‘Live Forever’.

6 days ago
Sublime
Sublime Working On First Album Since 1996

Sublime are back in the recording studio and working on their first new record since the mid-1990s.

6 days ago