Sunnyboys Reschedule Covid Paused Tour - Noise11.com

Jeremy Oxley, Sunnyboys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sunnyboys Reschedule Covid Paused Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 7, 2022

in News

Sunnyboys have rescheduled their tour dates following the Covid curse entering their inner circle.

New dates have been announced for Melbourne, Brisbane, Byron Bay and Sydney.

Thu 28th July: Sydney, Factory Theatre (sold out)
(tickets from July 1st valid for this date)

Sat 30th July: Sydney, Factory Theatre
(tickets from July 2nd valid for this date)

Fri 5th August: Byron Bay, The Northern
(tickets from July 15th valid for this date)

Sat 6th August: Brisbane, Princess Theatre (limited tickets)
(tickets from July 16th valid for this date)

Sat 13th August: Melbourne, Corner Hotel (sold out)
(tickets from July 9th valid for this date)

