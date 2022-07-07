Sunnyboys Reschedule Covid Paused Tour - Noise11.com

Sunnyboys have rescheduled their tour dates following the Covid curse entering their inner circle.

New dates have been announced for Melbourne, Brisbane, Byron Bay and Sydney.

Thu 28th July: Sydney, Factory Theatre (sold out)

(tickets from July 1st valid for this date)

Sat 30th July: Sydney, Factory Theatre

(tickets from July 2nd valid for this date)

Fri 5th August: Byron Bay, The Northern

(tickets from July 15th valid for this date)

Sat 6th August: Brisbane, Princess Theatre (limited tickets)

(tickets from July 16th valid for this date)

Sat 13th August: Melbourne, Corner Hotel (sold out)

(tickets from July 9th valid for this date)

