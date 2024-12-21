Superchunk, The Meanies, Delivery, Corner Hotel, 14.12.24 #REVIEW - Noise11.com

Billed as the 30th Anniversary tour of Foolish, Superchunk’s fourth and arguably best studio album, was written after the breakup of founding members, Mac McCaughan and Laura Ballance. Foolish was the melodic punk soundtrack for those older fans at the Corner tonight, growing up in the 90’s.

Superchunk are one of the most underrated bands of that period, likely overshadowed by the success of the Seattle bands, but judging by the sold-out merch and sing alongs, its clear their fans are devout. In their heyday major labels fought to sign them, but they stuck to their guns and formed Merge Records, a record label for their music and their friends, including local Aussies Cable Ties. Whilst Ballance (bassist, vocals) remains a member of the group, she sadly no longer tours with the band due to hyperacusis, a debilitating hearing disorder.

Guitar driven local outfit Delivery are belting out songs replete with distinctive chord progressions and ending a solid set with “Baeder Meinhoff”, earning high praise from Link (The Meanies) and Mac McCaughan (Superchunk) tonight.

“I’m a little bit drunker than I ought to be,” confesses Link Meanie (aka Lindsay McLennan) and kicks off a loud and energetic set with “You Know the Drill.” Link pulls out his signature thrashing dance moves whilst Wally (Roderick “Wally” Kempton) on bass, Jaws (Jordan Stanley) on lead guitar and Ringo (Mark Hobbs) on drums keep up the frenetic pace and intensity that the The Meanies are renowned for. “Theres a Gap” also off 2015’s It’s not me, It’s you follows in quick succession. A cover of The Throwaways’ “Without You,” is performed with aplomb, and the popular “10% Weird” is always a crowd favourite. Link’s trademark guttural scream initiates “Ton of Bricks.” And new single “Zamboni”is given an airing with Link freely admitting that they pay homage to the riff from Yes’s “Owner of a Lonely Heart.” The Meanies are always a pleasure to see live and have lost none of the intensity and energy that punctuated their early shows.

Superchunk open their set with the melancholy “Like a Fool” off Foolish, creating a sonic wall of duelling guitars courtesy of Mac McCaughan and Jim Wilbur, with the same youthful exuberance of their heyday. “Saving my Ticket” and “Why do you Have to put a Date on Everything” also off Foolish, showcase the solid bottom end with Betsy Wright on bass and Laura King on drums. McCaughan has a distinctive high pitched singing voice, which imbues a timeless quality to his songs. When the predominantly fifty-something male fans in the crowd are singing along to “Crossed Wires,” it’s a potent reminder of their youth. “Package Thief” is a crowd favourite, and “Driveway to Driveway,” a searing indie power ballad punctuated with McCaughan’s emotive vocals.

“We didn’t come here to fuck spiders,” exclaims Wilbur. “Our friends from Cable Ties taught us that,” adds McCaughan, “It hasn’t caught on back home. “Slack Motherfucker,” sees McCaughan shove the microphone into the front row, encouraging them to scream motherfucker.

Sebadoh’s poignant “Brand New Love,” is the first song of the encore, and “Hyper Enough” sees the throng jumping about and singing in unison, whilst their last song “Fishing” sees McCaughan take on drum duties whilst King grabs the mike on vocals. It exhibits the frenetic punk ethos the band are renowned for. Superchunk put on a stellar performance, filled with hits from the early days, anthems for disaffected youth, and judging by the throng of devoted fans at the Corner tonight Superchunk are still as relevant now as they were in their heyday.

