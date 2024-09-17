Supergrass To Tour Australia For First Time Since 2008 - Noise11.com

Gaz Coombes will return to Australia in 2025 and this time he is bring Danny Goffey and Mick Quinn along. Supergrass have added Australian dates to the UK dates announced yesterday.

This will be the sixth Supergrass Australian tour. Supergrass last toured Australia in 2008. Other tours were 2004, 2002, 2000 and 1997. Gaz Coombes toured Australia as a solo artist in 2023 opening for Robbie Williams and was also in Australia solo in 2018.

The 2025 tour is to mark the 30th Anniversary of the ‘I Should Coco’ album. “15th May 2025 marks 30 years since ‘I Should Coco’. Supergrass are thrilled to announce their return to perform the debut album live, in its entirety, for the first time. Dynamic pricing not included,” says bass guitarist Mick Quinn.

‘I Should Coco’ was the first of six Supergrass albums. The album reached no 1 in the UK and no 57 in Australia.

SUPERGRASS

I SHOULD COCO | 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

AUSTRALIA

JUNE 2025

Saturday 7 June

Forum | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 10 June

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 11 June

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

