Supergroove Reform For Queensland Shows In May - Noise11.com

New Zealand’s Supergroove will get back together for three shows in Queensland in May.

Supergroove last played in Australia 20 years ago. frontman, Karl Steven, said “It’s exciting to have the opportunity bring this very special tour across the ditch … it’s also wonderful to play in Australia again; especially because the last time was behind chicken wire at Penrith Panthers’ club in 1995!”

SUPERGROOVE are:

Karl Steven – Lead Vocals

Che Fu – Lead Vocals

Ben Sciascia – Guitar

Joe Lonie – Bass

Ian Jones – Drums

Nick Atkinson – Saxophone

Tim Stewart – Trumpet

SUPERGROOVE

THE PHENOMENON TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TROY KINGI, RUBI DU & DJ KING KAPISI

Friday, 16 May 2025

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

Saturday, 17 May 2025

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 18 May 2025

Miami Marketta, Surfers Paradise QLD

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

