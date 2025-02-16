Supergroove Reform For Queensland Shows In May - Noise11.com

New Zealand’s Supergroove will get back together for three shows in Queensland in May.
Supergroove last played in Australia 20 years ago. frontman, Karl Steven, said “It’s exciting to have the opportunity bring this very special tour across the ditch … it’s also wonderful to play in Australia again; especially because the last time was behind chicken wire at Penrith Panthers’ club in 1995!”
SUPERGROOVE are:
Karl Steven – Lead Vocals
Che Fu – Lead Vocals
Ben Sciascia – Guitar
Joe Lonie – Bass
Ian Jones – Drums
Nick Atkinson – Saxophone
Tim Stewart – Trumpet
SUPERGROOVE
THE PHENOMENON TOUR
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TROY KINGI, RUBI DU & DJ KING KAPISI
Friday, 16 May 2025
The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD
Saturday, 17 May 2025
The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
Sunday, 18 May 2025
Miami Marketta, Surfers Paradise QLD
