Supergroup 3rd Secret Release 2nd Album - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on June 27, 2023

3rd Secret, the US supergroup featuring members of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Nirvana, has released a second album.

3rd Secret is Kim Thayil of Soundgarden, Krist Novoselic of Nirvana and Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam with Bubba Supree of Void and Hater and Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye from Krist’s band Giants In The Trees.

3rd Secret have made a video for the track ‘Ditch’.

The debut album for 3rd Secret was released in April 2022. ‘The 2nd 3rd Secret’ was released on 22 June, 2023.
“The 2nd 3rd Secret” track listing:
01. Reckless Room
02. Her Disease
03. State Of Mind
04. Climb Aboard
05. So Close
06. Queens
07. Ditch
08. Awaken Ye Sleeper
09. Gift From Above
10. Let It Burn

