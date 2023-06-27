Supergroup 3rd Secret Release 2nd Album - Noise11.com

3rd Secret, the US supergroup featuring members of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Nirvana, has released a second album.

3rd Secret is Kim Thayil of Soundgarden, Krist Novoselic of Nirvana and Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam with Bubba Supree of Void and Hater and Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye from Krist’s band Giants In The Trees.

3rd Secret have made a video for the track ‘Ditch’.

The debut album for 3rd Secret was released in April 2022. ‘The 2nd 3rd Secret’ was released on 22 June, 2023.

“The 2nd 3rd Secret” track listing:

01. Reckless Room

02. Her Disease

03. State Of Mind

04. Climb Aboard

05. So Close

06. Queens

07. Ditch

08. Awaken Ye Sleeper

09. Gift From Above

10. Let It Burn

