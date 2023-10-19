Susan Holder Reveals Noddy Holder Cancer Battle - Noise11.com

Slade legend Noddy Holder has been battling cancer for the past five years, his wife Susan has confirmed.

Noddy, singer for 70s UK rock band Slade, was told five years ago that he had six months to live and then underwent experimental cancer treatment.

Suzan wrote in her column in Cheshire Life “The prognosis was bleak but Noddy coped with amazing good humour and breath-taking bravery. He put himself in the hands of the experts at The Christie Hospital in Manchester and agreed to a gruelling course of experimental treatment as part of a brand-new trial of intense chemotherapy. There were no guarantees, no one knew if it would have any effect, let alone work miracles, but he responded well. As anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis will know, the experts never like to use the word ‘cure’, but here we are five years later and he’s feeling good and looking great.”

Susan also appeared BBC Midlands with Nick Owen to talk about Noddy’s journey.

Noddy spoke to Noise11 three years ago:

Don Powell at Slade was also at Noise11.com.

