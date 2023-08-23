Suzi Quatro and KT Tunstall Have Made An Album Together for Sun Records - Noise11.com

Suzi Quatro and KT Tunstall have teamed up for an album together and it has been released through the legendary Sun Records label.

‘Shine A Light’ was the first taste of the album ‘Face To Face’.

A video for the second single ‘Truth As My Weapon’ has also been released.

The complete ‘Face to Face’ album snuck out on 11 August 2023. “I was a fan of KT from the first hit — liked her voice, her songwriting and her musicianship,” said Quatro in a statement. “We are indeed cut from the same cloth which is where our artistry met and flourished — a match made in heaven.”

Tunstall added, “Working with Suzi has been such a beautiful flow state of friendship and creation. We work in her home, sitting on the floor, bare feet, and we talk way more than we write. And then the songs just arrive so fast, like gifts from the Universe.”

Suzi released her covers recorded ‘Uncovered’ under Sun Records in 2022. That released featured songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Carole King and Otis Redding.

Sun Records was founded by Sam Phillips in Memphis in 1952. Sun became the first record label to record Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, Charlie Rich and Carl Perkins.

On January 28, 2021, the Sun Records catalogue was acquired by Primary Wave, a music publishing company in New York. Primary Wave has resurrected the record label with new albums from Ian Hunter and Paul Rodgers as well as the Suzi Quatro and KT Tunstall recording.

