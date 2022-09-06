 Suzi Quatro Covers Classics For Uncovered - Noise11.com
Suzi Quatro

Suzi Quatro

Suzi Quatro Covers Classics For Uncovered

by Paul Cashmere on September 6, 2022

in News

Suzi Quatro has a newly recorded EP of covers coming at the end of September titled ‘Uncovered’.

The first taste is Suzi’s cover of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic ‘Bad Moon Rising’.

Suzi recorded ‘Uncovered’ for the iconic Sun Records label, the label founded by Sam Phillips in Memphis in the 50s and the first label to sign Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison and Jerry Lee Lewis.

The album features an appearance from Steve Cropper of Booker T & The MGs on two tracks, ‘Midnight Hour’ and ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay’. Cropper co-wrote both songs.

Uncovered tracklisting

Bad Moon Rising (Creedence Clearwater Revival)
Midnight Hour (Wilson Pickett)
I Feel The Earth Move (Carole King)
Walking The Dog (Rufus Thomas)
The Boss (James Brown)
(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay (Otis Redding)

Suzi Quatro will perform on Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day in Australia in November. The events will also feature The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

Saturday 5th November 2022 | from 11am SOLD OUT
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 19th November 2022 | from 11am SOLD OUT
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 20th November 2022 | from 11am SOLD OUT
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Werribee Park on the Great Lawn, WERRIBEE VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 26th November 2022 | from 11am SOLD OUT
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 27th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Suzi Quatro will also perform her own show in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre on 18 November 2022.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Duane McDonald Adds Surprise Jimmy Barnes One Electric Day Event On Cockatoo Island

Duane McDonald has announced a brand new, one off One Electric Day event in Sydney with Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Southern Sons.

2 hours ago
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo
One Electric Day Bribie Island Is A Sell-Out

Music fans have lapped up Duane McDonald’s Suzi Quatro One Electric Day dates with the Sandstone Point Hotel event at Bribie Island the latest sell-out for the 2022 season.

August 14, 2022
Dave Leslie of Truck
Baby Animals With Truck Makes Dave Leslie The Juggling Act

Now that Baby Animals are on the road and Truck are in tow, guitarist Dave Leslie has one hell of a juggling act. Dave is the guitarist for both bands.

August 9, 2022
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo
One Electric Day Werribee Park Is A Sell-Out

Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day has another sell-out for 2022. The Werribee Park show headlined by Suzi Quatro is now at capacity.

July 26, 2022
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo
One Electric Day Mornington With Suzi Quatro Is A Sell-Out

Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day in Mornington, featuring the return of Suzi Quatro, has sold out.

July 14, 2022
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo
By The C Is Putting The Suzi Quatro Tour Into Western Australia

Suzi Quatro’s Australia dates have been expanded to Western Australia with a show for Hillarys, 20ks north of Perth.

June 25, 2022
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo
The One Electric Day Pre-Sale Opened Today

Fans who want to guarantee their spot at One Electric Day in November can grab pre-sale tickets from today.

June 21, 2022