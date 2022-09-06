Suzi Quatro Covers Classics For Uncovered - Noise11.com

Suzi Quatro has a newly recorded EP of covers coming at the end of September titled ‘Uncovered’.
The first taste is Suzi’s cover of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic ‘Bad Moon Rising’.
Suzi recorded ‘Uncovered’ for the iconic Sun Records label, the label founded by Sam Phillips in Memphis in the 50s and the first label to sign Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison and Jerry Lee Lewis.
The album features an appearance from Steve Cropper of Booker T & The MGs on two tracks, ‘Midnight Hour’ and ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay’. Cropper co-wrote both songs.
Uncovered tracklisting
Bad Moon Rising (Creedence Clearwater Revival)
Midnight Hour (Wilson Pickett)
I Feel The Earth Move (Carole King)
Walking The Dog (Rufus Thomas)
The Boss (James Brown)
(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay (Otis Redding)
Suzi Quatro will perform on Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day in Australia in November. The events will also feature The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.
Saturday 5th November 2022 | from 11am SOLD OUT
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 19th November 2022 | from 11am SOLD OUT
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 20th November 2022 | from 11am SOLD OUT
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Werribee Park on the Great Lawn, WERRIBEE VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 26th November 2022 | from 11am SOLD OUT
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 27th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Suzi Quatro will also perform her own show in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre on 18 November 2022.
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook