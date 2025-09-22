 Swimming Bell To Make Her Australian Debut With East Coast Tour - Noise11.com
Swimming Bell (Katie Schottland) will make her Australian debut in October 2025 with an intimate national tour.

Los Angeles psych-folk artist Swimming Bell (the performing name of Katie Schottland) will step onto Australian stages for the very first time next month, embarking on a run of intimate east coast shows before heading across to Western Australia.

The tour marks an exciting chapter for Schottland, whose music has been quietly enchanting audiences in the US and UK for the past few years. Australian fans will finally get the chance to experience Swimming Bell’s live performance up close-an immersive and atmospheric show that drifts between dream pop textures and Laurel Canyon-inspired folk storytelling.

The shows come in support of her recent EP Somnia, released via Perpetual Doom and produced by Rob Schnapf, whose credits include Elliott Smith, Beck and Cass McCombs. Somnia expands Swimming Bell’s sonic world into something lush, hypnotic and otherworldly-songs that feel suspended between night and day, with harmonies that ripple and shimmer like light on water. Its lead single, The Golden Age, is a rich introduction to the EP’s mood: nostalgic yet forward-looking, delicate yet bold.

Katie Schottland’s journey as Swimming Bell began with her debut album The Golden Heart in 2019. Since then, she has carved a path as one of indie folk’s most distinctive new voices, weaving together layered harmonies, inventive arrangements and a gift for melody that feels both timeless and fresh.

On stage, that reputation translates into performances that are intimate, emotional and transportive. Whether she appears solo with just her guitar and voice or accompanied by a full band, Schottland draws her audience into an oceanic dream state-songs that feel suspended, like tides pulling listeners closer.

Swimming Bell Australian Tour 2025
October
4 – Dashville Skyline, Lower Belford, NSW
5 – Petersham Bowls Club, Sydney, NSW w/ Jude Pascal
6 – The Servo, Port Kembla, NSW w/ Jude Pascal
9 – Smith’s Alternative, Canberra, ACT w/ Jude Pascal
10 – Tanswells, Beechworth, VIC
11 – George Lane, Melbourne, VIC w/ Workhorse
12 – Lulie Tavern, Melbourne, VIC
15 – Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC w/ Elly McK & The Unbelievers + Ally Row
18 – New Farm, New Country, Denmark, WA
19 – Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle, WA w/ Clove

Tickets are on sale now via www.swimmingbell.com.

