Sydney Church Where AC/DC Filmed ‘Let There Be Rock’ Video Sells for $6m - Noise11.com

The Kirk, the former Sydney church where AC/DC filmed their ‘Let There Be Rock’ video, has sold for $6 million.

The property was listed for an estimated $4.5m but 42 bids shot it well past the reserve.

The Kirk, at 422-424 Cleveland St, Surry Hills, was owned by Sydney dominatrix Madame Lash (Gretel Pinniger). Pinniger purchased the 1887 property for $205,000 in 1986.

The ’Let There Be Rock’ video was filmed in July 1977 and features Cliff Williams on bass although Mark Evans played on the record. Evans left AC/DC as the album was released and was replaced by Williams.

