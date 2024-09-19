 System of a Down Drummer John Dolmayan Announces Comic Book Series - Noise11.com
Dead Samurai by John Dolmayan

System of a Down Drummer John Dolmayan Announces Comic Book Series

by Paul Cashmere on September 19, 2024

in News

John Dolmayan of System of a Down has a comic book series on the way.

The comic books will be published through Dolmayan’s comic book shop Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas.

Torpedo Comics is proud to announce the Pre-Order for Torpedo Comics’ owner John Dolmayan’s latest comic series… Dead Samurai!

About Dead Samurai #1

In 16th century feudal Japan, a leprosy-based infection that penetrates the brain has turned millions of humans into cannibalistic creatures devoid of morality or memory. A half-Japanese, half-Portuguese Samurai named Shinzu has failed to defend his Daimyo and his family from danger. Shamed beyond redemption, he resigns himself to seppuku (ritual suicide). Before he has a chance, he discovers the Daimyo’s youngest daughter has survived!

With a regained sense of purpose and a way to regain his honor, he sets off on a quest to find a safe haven for his ward. Dead Samurai is a Three Musketeers-esque story of duty and honor, as well as personal sacrifice and friendship.

Dead Samurai will be released on 10/9/24.

Dolmayan is the drummer and founding member of System of a Down. He is also the former drummer for Scars on Broadway.

Dolmayan recorded five albums with System of a Down: System of a Down (1998), Toxicity (2001), Steal This Album! (2002), Mezmerize (2005) and Hypnotize (2005).

John is married to Diana Madatyan, the sister of Serg Tankian’s wife Angela.

