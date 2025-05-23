 Taj Mahal And Keb’ Mo’ Release Second TajMo Album - Noise11.com
Keb Mo and Taj Mahal

Keb Mo and Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal And Keb’ Mo’ Release Second TajMo Album

by Paul Cashmere on May 23, 2025

in News

Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ have released their second TajMo album since 2017. ‘Room On The Porch’ is the first record together for the two blues legends since ‘TajMo’ in 2017.

‘Room On the Porch’ is an album of new and original songs with friends and family chipping in.

“We had our sons in there playing with us and all the other musicians and writers were hanging the whole time,” remembers Keb’ Mo’ “So it was a really fun place to be.”

The record blends Folk, blues, soul and Americana. “If you take the African imprint out of Western music for the last 500 years, there’s almost nothing left,” he says. “As much as it might feel like we’re touching on all these different genres, the way I see it, we’re just connecting with the music of our ancestors and their influence on what’s happening now.”

Live dates will kick off with a special appearance at the Grand Ole Opry (joined by Ruby Amanfu) on album release day (May 23), before their first headline show together at New York’s Town Hall on May 28.

Listen to the title track ‘Room On the Porch’.

Room On The Porch Tracklist

1. Room On The Porch ft. Ruby Amanfu
2. My Darling My Dear
3. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out
4. She Keeps Me Movin’
5. Make Up Your Mind
6. Thicker Than Mud
7. Junkyard Dog
8. Blues’ll Give You Back Your Soul
9. Better Than Ever ft. Wendy Moten
10. Rough Time Blues

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Noise11, Photo
Robbie Williams Recruits Black Sabbath Guitarist Tony Iommi For New Song ‘Rocket’

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is the guitarist on the new Robbie Williams song ‘Rocket’.

24 hours ago
Engelbert Humperdinck takes a walk down Hollywood Blvd
Engelbert Humperdinck Takes A Waltz Down Hollywood Boulevard To Clean Up His Star

It’s not often that tourists get to see a real-life superstar cleaning his own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame but that’s exactly what happened when legendary singer Engelbert Humperdinck decided to take a stroll down the famous boulevard this week.

1 day ago
Dead and Company photo by Chloe Weir supplied by Grandstand
Dead and Company To Play Three San Francisco Shows To Mark 60 Years of The Grateful Dead

Since 2015, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer and Bobby Weir, have been Dead and Company.

1 day ago
The Kinks The Journey Part 3
The Kinks To Release Third and Final ‘The Journey Part 3’

The Kinks will conclude their 60th anniversary Anthology series with the third and final edition of ‘The Journey – Part 3’ set for July 2025.

3 days ago
The Who, Pete Townshend. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Reveal Opening Acts For Farewell Tour

The Who have an impressive list of opening acts for the 2025 North American farewell tour.

3 days ago
The Who, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend . Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Zak Starkey Says The Who Wanted Him To Lie About Departure

Zak Starkey has claimed The Who asked him to "lie" about his exit from the band.

3 days ago
The Who, Roger Daltry and Pete Townshend . Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Zak Starkey Fired From The Who For A Second Time

The Who’s drummer Zak Starkey has been fired from the band for a second time just weeks after being hired back after being fired the first time days before that.

4 days ago