Taj Mahal And Keb’ Mo’ Release Second TajMo Album - Noise11.com

Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ have released their second TajMo album since 2017. ‘Room On The Porch’ is the first record together for the two blues legends since ‘TajMo’ in 2017.

‘Room On the Porch’ is an album of new and original songs with friends and family chipping in.

“We had our sons in there playing with us and all the other musicians and writers were hanging the whole time,” remembers Keb’ Mo’ “So it was a really fun place to be.”

The record blends Folk, blues, soul and Americana. “If you take the African imprint out of Western music for the last 500 years, there’s almost nothing left,” he says. “As much as it might feel like we’re touching on all these different genres, the way I see it, we’re just connecting with the music of our ancestors and their influence on what’s happening now.”

Live dates will kick off with a special appearance at the Grand Ole Opry (joined by Ruby Amanfu) on album release day (May 23), before their first headline show together at New York’s Town Hall on May 28.

Listen to the title track ‘Room On the Porch’.

Room On The Porch Tracklist

1. Room On The Porch ft. Ruby Amanfu

2. My Darling My Dear

3. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out

4. She Keeps Me Movin’

5. Make Up Your Mind

6. Thicker Than Mud

7. Junkyard Dog

8. Blues’ll Give You Back Your Soul

9. Better Than Ever ft. Wendy Moten

10. Rough Time Blues

