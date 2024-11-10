 Take That A Day On The Green Show Shut Down Due To Weather - Noise11.com
Take That

Take That

Take That A Day On The Green Show Shut Down Due To Weather

by Music-News.com on November 10, 2024

in News

Take That and Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Australian visit came to an abrupt end on Sunday night. The final A Day On The Green show of the tour was cancelled at the last minute due to severe weather.

Take That were set to headline A Day on the Green concert at a Queensland vineyard, with singer Ellis-Bextor as support.

The sun was shining during the late afternoon, but towards the end of Ellis-Bextor’s set, the singer announced she’d been advised to pause the show due to lightning in the area.

She never returned to the stage, and it was soon announced that Take That’s show would not go ahead.

Take That issued a statement explaining that due to “the severe weather events experienced across Brisbane and South East Queensland this evening, the Take That show at Sirromet has been cancelled.”

Ellis-Bextor also shared a message on social media, writing that she was “so sorry the rain stopped play tonight in Brisbane! Hope to be back again soon and thanks to Take That for having us with them for this show. Hope everyone got home OK.”

One fan posted an account of the wild weather, which was shared to Take That’s official Instagram page.

“So, they’ve paused the show for Take That, because the heavens have opened and it’s lightning, big bolts of lightning,” it read.

“We’re sat in a field with a few thousand people and nowhere to go.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Davey Lane
Davey Lane Has A New Song ‘God, I’m F*cked Up Over You’

Davey Lane’s new song ‘God I’m Fucked Up Over You’ comes at a crucial time for America. Davey used footage from his recent US trip to construct the video.

3 days ago
AIR photo by MATHIEU RAINAUD
French Duo Air To Perform ‘Moon Safari’ At Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne

Versailles, France electronic duo Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel (aka Air) will perform ‘Moon Safari’ at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl for Always Live in December.

4 days ago
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks Wants Case Heard In Federal Court

Lawyers for Garth Brooks have filed a motion that could change the path of the sexual assault case against him.

4 days ago
Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Extreme Release a 10th Music Video From the Album ‘Six’

Extreme have released the 10th music video from ‘Six’. Check out ‘Small Town Beautiful’.

5 days ago
Oasis photo by Simon Emmett
Oasis To Release New Music

Liam Gallagher has assured fans they will be "blown away" by new music allegedly created for Oasis.

6 days ago
Goo Goo Dolls publicity 2024
Goo Goo Dolls To Play Headline Australian Shows In 2025

Goo Goo Dolls will play their first Australian headline shows in 20 years when they tour in 2025.

November 4, 2024
Roachford
Roachford Set For 2025 Australian Tour

Andrew Roachford will return to Australia in 2025.

November 1, 2024