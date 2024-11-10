Take That A Day On The Green Show Shut Down Due To Weather - Noise11.com

Take That and Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Australian visit came to an abrupt end on Sunday night. The final A Day On The Green show of the tour was cancelled at the last minute due to severe weather.

Take That were set to headline A Day on the Green concert at a Queensland vineyard, with singer Ellis-Bextor as support.

The sun was shining during the late afternoon, but towards the end of Ellis-Bextor’s set, the singer announced she’d been advised to pause the show due to lightning in the area.

She never returned to the stage, and it was soon announced that Take That’s show would not go ahead.

Take That issued a statement explaining that due to “the severe weather events experienced across Brisbane and South East Queensland this evening, the Take That show at Sirromet has been cancelled.”

Ellis-Bextor also shared a message on social media, writing that she was “so sorry the rain stopped play tonight in Brisbane! Hope to be back again soon and thanks to Take That for having us with them for this show. Hope everyone got home OK.”

One fan posted an account of the wild weather, which was shared to Take That’s official Instagram page.

“So, they’ve paused the show for Take That, because the heavens have opened and it’s lightning, big bolts of lightning,” it read.

“We’re sat in a field with a few thousand people and nowhere to go.”

