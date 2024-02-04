Take That and Sophie Ellis-Bextor Are Coming To Australia - Noise11.com

Take That will tour Australia in October and November 2024 with Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the This Life On Tour tour.

Sophie will be on all shows. Rickie-Lee has been added for the A Day On The Green shows

FRONTIER TOURING

Wed 30 October, 2024, RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wed 6 November, 2024, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Thur 7 November, 2024, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Thur 14 November, 2024, Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE

​via frontiertouring.com/takethat

​Runs 48 hours from: Wednesday 7 February (3pm local time)

​or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

​Begins: Tuesday 13 February (1pm local time)

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Sat 2 November, 2024, Peter Lehmann Wines, Tanunda, SA

Sat 9 November, 2024, Bimbadgen, Pokolbin, NSW

Sun 10 November, 2024, Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD

A DAY ON THE GREEN MEMBERS PRESALE

via adayonthegreen.com.au/signup

Runs from: Wednesday 7 February 3.00pm local time

For 48 hours or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE – TAKE THAT “THIS LIFE ON TOUR”

Tickets on sale Tuesday 13 February at 1.00pm local time

From Ticketmaster

TICKET PRICES

Gold Reserved Seating from *199.90

Silver Reserved Seating from *159.90

GA Lawn from *149.90

*A handling fee of $5.95 applies per transaction

Noise11.com

