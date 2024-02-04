 Take That and Sophie Ellis-Bextor Are Coming To Australia - Noise11.com
Take That

Take That

Take That and Sophie Ellis-Bextor Are Coming To Australia

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2024

in News

Take That will tour Australia in October and November 2024 with Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the This Life On Tour tour.

Sophie will be on all shows. Rickie-Lee has been added for the A Day On The Green shows

FRONTIER TOURING
Wed 30 October, 2024, RAC Arena, Perth, WA
Wed 6 November, 2024, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Thur 7 November, 2024, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Thur 14 November, 2024, Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE 
​via frontiertouring.com/takethat
​Runs 48 hours from: Wednesday 7 February (3pm local time)
​or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
​Begins: Tuesday 13 February (1pm local time)

A DAY ON THE GREEN
Sat 2 November, 2024, Peter Lehmann Wines, Tanunda, SA
Sat 9 November, 2024, Bimbadgen, Pokolbin, NSW
Sun 10 November, 2024, Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD

A DAY ON THE GREEN MEMBERS PRESALE
via adayonthegreen.com.au/signup
Runs from: Wednesday 7 February 3.00pm local time
For 48 hours or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE – TAKE THAT “THIS LIFE ON TOUR”
Tickets on sale Tuesday 13 February at 1.00pm local time
From Ticketmaster

TICKET PRICES
Gold Reserved Seating from *199.90
Silver Reserved Seating from *159.90
GA Lawn from *149.90
*A handling fee of $5.95 applies per transaction

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Fun Lovin' Criminals
Fun Lovin’ Criminals Were Name-Checked In Barry White’s Autobiography

Fun Lovin’ Criminals were mentioned by soul legend Barry White in his autobiography after they recorded the homage to White ‘Love Unlimited’ on their ‘100% Columbian’ album.

6 days ago
Brendan B Brown of Wheatus from his Facebook page
Brendan B. Brown of Wheatus is a Huge Fan of Vegemite

With two Australian tours in the next three months, it is a good thing Brendan B. Brown of Wheatus loves Vegemite.

6 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue and Sia Have a Collaboration on the Way

Kylie Minogue and Sia have collaborated on a new song together.

7 days ago
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff Are Working Together

Lana del Rey has revealed she is working on new music with Jack Antonoff.

January 30, 2024
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roc Nation on a New Jay-Z Album

Roc Nation has responded to rumours Jay-Z will release a new album this year.

January 29, 2024
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Plans 2024 Tour

Adele has revealed she will embark on a world tour when her next album is released.

January 29, 2024
Snoop Dogg phot by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg What Reveals What His Grandkids Call Him

Snoop Dogg has revealed he has 12 grandchildren. Snoop was speaking on the Jennifer Hudson Show when he revealed exactly how many grandchildren he has.

January 29, 2024