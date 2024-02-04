Take That and Sophie Ellis-Bextor Are Coming To Australia - Noise11.com

Take That will tour Australia in October and November 2024 with Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the This Life On Tour tour.
Sophie will be on all shows. Rickie-Lee has been added for the A Day On The Green shows
FRONTIER TOURING
Wed 30 October, 2024, RAC Arena, Perth, WA
Wed 6 November, 2024, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Thur 7 November, 2024, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Thur 14 November, 2024, Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/takethat
Runs 48 hours from: Wednesday 7 February (3pm local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Tuesday 13 February (1pm local time)
A DAY ON THE GREEN
Sat 2 November, 2024, Peter Lehmann Wines, Tanunda, SA
Sat 9 November, 2024, Bimbadgen, Pokolbin, NSW
Sun 10 November, 2024, Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD
A DAY ON THE GREEN MEMBERS PRESALE
via adayonthegreen.com.au/signup
Runs from: Wednesday 7 February 3.00pm local time
For 48 hours or until presale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE – TAKE THAT “THIS LIFE ON TOUR”
Tickets on sale Tuesday 13 February at 1.00pm local time
From Ticketmaster
TICKET PRICES
Gold Reserved Seating from *199.90
Silver Reserved Seating from *159.90
GA Lawn from *149.90
*A handling fee of $5.95 applies per transaction
