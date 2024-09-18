Talking Heads ’77 Given The Expanded Deluxe Makeover - Noise11.com

Talking Heads debut album ‘Talking Heads ‘77’ is being expanded for a deluxe edition.

The four disc set will feature an album of Outtakes, Alternates and Rarities as well as a live disc of the 10 October 1977 concert from CBGBs in New York. Disc 4 will be a Blu-ray of 5:1 mixes, ATMOS and hi def versions of the album.

The collection will also include an 80-page hardcover book.

The vinyl addition will also include the four Sire Records 7”s from Talking Heads: 77 including ‘Love → Building on Fire / New Feeling’, ‘Uh-Oh, Love Comes To Town / I Wish You Didn’t Say That’, ‘Psycho Killer / Psycho Killer (Acoustic)’ and ‘Pulled Up / Don’t Worry About The Government’.

• CD 1: Original Album

1. Uh-Oh, Love Comes to Town

2. New Feeling

3. Tentative Decisions

4. Happy Day

5. Who Is It?

6. No Compassion

7. The Book I Read

8. Don’t Worry About the Government

9. First Week/Last Week… Carefree

10. Psycho Killer

11. Pulled Up

• CD 2: Outtakes/Alternates/Rarities

1. Sugar on My Tongue

2. I Want to Live

3. (Love Goes To) Building On Fire

4. I Wish You Wouldn’t Say That

5. Psycho Killer (Acoustic)

6. Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Alternate Pop Version)

7. New Feeling (Alternate Pop Version)

8. Pulled Up (Alternate Pop Version) [Previously Unreleased]

9. Stay Hungry (1977 Version)

10. First Week/Last Week… Carefree (Acoustic)

11. I Feel It in My Heart

12. Psycho Killer (Alternate Version) [Previously Unreleased]

• CD 3: Live

1. (Love Goes To) Building On Fire (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

2. Don’t Worry About the Government (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously

4. Take Me to the River (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

5. The Book I Read (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

6. New Feeling (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

7. A Clean Break (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

8. No Compassion (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

9. Thank You for Sending Me an Angel (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously

11. Who Is It? (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

12. Pulled Up (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

13. Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

14. Psycho Killer (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

15. Stay Hungry (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

• Blu-ray

1. Atmos Mix of Talking Heads: 77

2. 5.1 Mix of Talking Heads: 77

3. Hi-Resolution Stereo of Talking Heads: 77

‘Talking Heads ‘77’ was recorded at Sundragon studios, New York City between late 1976 and April 1977. It was originally released 16 September 1977.

The producer for the album was Tony Bongiovi, the cousin of Jon Bon Jovi and Lance Quinn.

Seymour Stein signed Talking Heads to his Sire Records label after he heard them open for The Ramones. Lou Reed befriended the band after seeing them at CBGBs and began mentoring them.

‘Talking Heads ‘77’ was not a hit record in the day. It peaked at no 97 in the USA and no 60 in the UK but failed to chart in Australia.

There were no hits off the record. ‘Psycho Killer’ peaked at no 92 in the USA.

The Talking Heads had their first chart hit a year later in the USA with their cover of Al Green’s ‘Take Me To The River’. (no 26 USA). The second album ‘More Songs About Buildings and Food’ reached no 29 in America. That album also reached no 46 in Australia.

Talking Heads had surprisingly poor chart success in America. There highest chart position was no 15 for ‘Speaking In Tongues’ (1983). Even the iconic ‘Stop Making Sense’ live album of 1984 only reached no 41 in the USA. ‘Little Creatures’ only reached no 20 but all three of those albums would go on to sell over 2,000,000 copies each over time.

Talking Heads also only had three Top 40 hits in America. ‘’Take Me To The River’ (no 26, 1978), ‘Burning Down The House’ (no 9, 1983) and ‘Wild Wild Life’ (no 25, 1986).

