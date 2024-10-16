Talking Heads Becomes A Jeopardy Category - Noise11.com

Talking Heads have become culturally significant. They have become their own category in an episode of Jeopardy, aired this week in the USA.

“We are the stars of Stop Making Sense,” singer David Byrne says.

“Acclaimed as the greatest concert film of all time,” adds drummer Chris Frantz.

“Now that its getting a 40th anniversary re-release,” says bass player Tina Weymouth, “we’ll have clues about the movie and our music,” says guitarist Jerry Harrison.

The Talking Heads Jeopardy category then begins …

“Finally, the big time for Talking Heads,” Chris Frantz posted.

Watch the new trailer for Stop Making Sense.

