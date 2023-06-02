Talking Heads Speaking In Tongues Turns 40 - Noise11.com

Talking Heads fifth album ‘Speaking In Tongues’ was released 40 years ago this week.

‘Speaking In Tongues’ surfaced on June 1, 1983. The tour for the album generated the Jonathan Demme movie ‘Stop Making Sense’. The album gave Talking Heads their only ever Top 10 US hit with ‘Burning Down The House’.

‘Speaking In Tongues’ had an equal chart position in both Australia and the USA peaking at number 15 in both countries.

The second single from the album was ‘This Must Be The Place (Naïve Melody).

Side one

1.”Burning Down the House”

2.”Making Flippy Floppy”

3.”Girlfriend Is Better”

4.”Slippery People”

5.”I Get Wild/Wild Gravity”

Side two

6.”Swamp”

7.”Moon Rocks”

8.”Pull Up the Roots”

9.”This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)”

