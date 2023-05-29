 Tame Impala Release Two Demos From 'Lonerism' - Noise11.com
Tame Impala Release Two Demos From ‘Lonerism’

by Music-News.com on May 30, 2023

Tame Impala have shared two unreleased demos left over from the recording sessions of their breakout 2012 album, Lonerism.

As reported by New Music Express, the two ‘new’ songs – Retina Show and Sidetracked Soundtrack – feature on a special 10th anniversary edition re-issue of the LP, which was released on 26 May.

The re-issued album consists of three vinyl records accompanied by a 24-page booklet.

It also features a slew of additional bonus tracks that didn’t make the final cut for the album’s original release, and an entire vinyl side dedicated solely to “assorted sketches” from between 2010 and 2012.

Reflecting on the making of the seminal album in an Instagram post last October, bandleader and songwriter Kevin Parker revealed it was “difficult” to sum up what the album meant to him today.

“It was a pretty special time for me making the music,” the 37-year-old wrote. “In a way it’s when I truly discovered myself as an artist. I had finally given myself permission to let music take over my being completely… to become totally immersed in my own world of recording music. So I had this new sense of creative freedom.”

Since the announcement of the Lonerism re-issue, Parker has teamed up with Thundercat on new song No More Lies and released a song for the soundtrack of fantasy adventure film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

