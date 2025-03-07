Tash Sultana Shares New Song ‘Hold On’ - Noise11.com

Tash Sultana has a new song ‘Hold On’ and a stripped back video filmed at Lonely Lands Studio.

Tash said, “Some moments change everything. HOLD ON is for my wife. It’s for anyone who’s ever had to find strength when life pulls the ground out from under you. Hope this one reaches whoever needs it”.

Tash Sultana has been called a one person band. Her two albums are ‘Flow State’ (no 2, 2018) and ‘Terra Firma’ (no 1, 2021).

‘Hold On’ is the second song from Tash so far in 2025 following up ‘Milk and Honey’.

