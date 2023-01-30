 Taste Have New Music For 2023 With ‘Fighting Gravity’ - Noise11.com
Taste Fighting Gravity

Taste Have New Music For 2023 With ‘Fighting Gravity’

by Paul Cashmere on January 31, 2023

in News

Taste are close to a new album with ‘Fighting Gravity’ not far off and a preview of the album ready now with the title track.

‘Fighting Gravity’ is the first Taste album since ‘Life On Earth’ in 2016. The first album as Taste ‘Tickle You Fancy’ was released almost 47 years ago in 1976. Before Taste, Ken Murdoch and Michael Tortoni released the album ‘We’re Just Good Friends …So Rock On’ in 1975 as Cloud Nine. Cloud Nine changed their name to Taste when Joey Amenta joined the band.

Murdoch, Tortoni and Amenta are still Taste with drummers Anthony Ziros, Patrick Dameo and Samson Pelle featured on the ‘Fighting Gravity’ song.

Lead singer Ken Murdoch also has his own take on the new song with this special home-made performance.

‘Tasting Gravity’ is now available for pre-orders with shipping mid February.

Track Listing:
1) 22 Summers
2) Fighting Gravity
3) (We All) Stand Up
4) Catch Me, I’m Falling
5) Knee Deep
6) Play Dead
7) This Could Be A Love Song
8) Easy
9) I Can’t Sleep
10) Hello Hello
11) Extraordinary Day
12) Brave
13) 2020’s Gone

Ken Murdoch: Vox, Gtrs, Keys
Michael Tortoni: Bass, Vox
Joey Amenta: Gtr, Vox
Drums: Anthony Ziros, Patrick Dameo, Samson Pelle
Artwork: Alicia Brown
Produced By Ken Murdoch

