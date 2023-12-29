Taylor Swift ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Was The Only Album To Sell Over 1m Physical Copies in the USA in 2023 - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version) was the only album to sell more than one million physical copies in the USA in 2023. Taylor also dominated physical sales taking up six of the Top 10 places as the year closes in on 2023.

The ‘1989’ album was an overall number three on the USA album chart. This is because of the witches and warlocks of the chart world and their chanting of “Double, double toil and trouble” as they stir in the added six drops of essence of terror (from audio streams) and five drops of sinister sauce (from video streams) pushing Taylor down the chart cauldron.

Actual sales in the USA for 2023 were:

1 Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (1,613,697 sales)

2 Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (793,338 sales)

3 Travis Scott – Utopia (542,292 sales)

4 Taylor Swift – Folklore (345,633 sales)

5 Taylor Swift – Lover (317,304 sales)

6 Olivia Rodrigo – Guts (304,933 sales)

7 Morgan Wallen – One Day At A Time (301,388 sales)

8 Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version) (233,343 sales)

9 Taylor Swift – Evermore (230,320 sales)

10 Fleetwood Mac – Rumours (217,789 sales)

When the witchcraft is added, number one goes to Morgan Wallen ‘One Thing At A Time’ with a new figure of 5.043,926 “sales”, with “sales” now meaning cash paid physical formats and well as streaming service subscribed audio and video plays.

Note number 10 for 2023 was the 1977 release Fleetwood Mac ‘Rumours’ from 46 years ago. (Hey, wasn’t Stevie Nicks a white witch too?).”

