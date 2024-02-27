 Taylor Swift And The 14 Surprise Songs She Performed in Australia - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift And The 14 Surprise Songs She Performed in Australia

by Paul Cashmere on February 27, 2024

in News

Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’ featured two songs in ever show unique to that show. The songs changed every night of the seven Australia shows and were not repeated.

In total, Taylor performed 14 songs unique to that nights show. The rarest of the songs was on the first night of the tour in Melbourne when Taylor performed ‘You’re Losing Me’ for the very first time. During the Melbourne shows ‘this is me trying’ and ‘Come Back … Be Here’ have only been played three times ever.

Sydney was treated to ‘Wouldn’t, Could’ve, Should’ve’ for the second time ever and ‘New Year’s Day’ was also rare with its seventh performance.

Sydney
February 26, 2024
Wouldn’t, Could’ve, Should’ve (from Midnights, 2022) (only ever performed twice)
Forever & Always (from Fearless, 2008) (performed 137 times)

February 25, 2024
Is It Over Now (from 1989, 2014) (only ever performed twice before)
Haunted (from Speak Now, 2010) (performed 98 times)

February 24, 2024
Should’ve Said No (from Taylor Swift, 2006) (performed 296 times)
New Years Day (from reputation, 2017) (performed seven times)

February 23, 2004
How You Get The Girl from 1989, 2014) (performed 89 times)
White Horse (from Fearless, 2008) (performed 139 times)

Melbourne
February 18, 2024
Come Back … Be Here (from Red, 2012) (performed three times)
Teardrops on My Guitar (from Taylor Swift, 2006) (performed 295 times)

February 17, 2024
Getaway Car (from reputation, 2017) (performed 55 times)
this is me trying (from folklore, 2020) (performed three times)

February 16, 2024
Red (from Red, 2012) (performed 108 times)
You’re Losing Me (from Midnights, 2022) (first time ever played)

Taylor has now left Australia. Her next two shows are 5 and 6 March in Singapore.

Noise11.com

