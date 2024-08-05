 Taylor Swift Announces Wembley Support Acts - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift Announces Wembley Support Acts

by Music-News.com on August 6, 2024

in News

Taylor Swift has announced new support acts for her upcoming shows at Wembley Stadium.

Swift took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the special guests who will be performing at her upcoming shows at London’s Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour.

“Just wanted to tell you about something coming up that I’ve been so excited about: We’re adding 5 incredible artists to our 5 Wembley shows, going on right before @Paramore!!” Taylor wrote on her Instagram Stories.

She continued, “I asked them to play on this tour because I love their music and think they’ll absolutely smash it in Wembley Stadium!! Go check out their music if you haven’t already. Gonna be a fun 5 nights!!!”

During the shows, Taylor will be joined by Suki Waterhouse, Raye, Maisie Peters, Sofia Isella, Holly Humberstone and previously confirmed opening act Paramore.

The sold-out shows, which will be the final European dates of the tour, will run from 15 to 20 August.

Suki took to Instagram shortly after Taylor revealed the news.

“It feels like an honour to simply exist at the same time as @taylorswift, let alone be an opener for her on the biggest and best tour ever,” the British singer-songwriter wrote. “A dream come true that I never want to wake up from. Playing at wembley stadium in my hometown!!!”

Taylor will head to Austria this week to perform at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The tour, which consists of 152 shows, will conclude on 8 December.

Noise11.com

