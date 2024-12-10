 Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ends In Vancouver - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ends In Vancouver

by Music-News.com on December 10, 2024

in News

The curtain has come down on the Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

After kicking off last year in Arizona on 17 March, Swift took the stage to kick off the final concert on the tour in Vancouver, Canada.

Just prior to launching into Lover, the last song in the show’s first era, Swift spoke to the audience to honour the final show.

“We have toured the entire world with this tour. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life,” she said.

“We’ve gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour. And tonight, we get to play one last show for you here tonight in beautiful Vancouver. We are about to go on one last grand adventure together.”

Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was not in attendance at her final Eras show as he was in Kansas City playing American football.

Opening act Gracie Abrams sang Close To You as her final song and thanked Swift and the team that made the Eras Tour possible.

“I wish that you all knew them personally they are just actually magically people,” she said, as she wiped her eyes as exited the stage.

Swift has played a total of 149 tour dates around the world, travelling to 50 cities across 19 countries, spanning five continents.

The Eras tour was originally scheduled with 150 shows, but had to cancel three performances scheduled in Vienna after police said a planned terrorist attack had targeted the concerts.

In October, Forbes estimated that the Eras Tour had grossed $1.93 billion (£1.52 billion), although Swift has never confirmed these figures.

Taylor Swift’s final setlist from Vancouver, Canada 8 December 2024

Lover
Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need to Calm Down
Lover

Fearless
Fearless
You Belong With Me
Love Story

Red
Red – Intro
22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well

Speak Now
Enchanted

reputation
…Ready for It?
Delicate
Don’t Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do

folklore/evermore
cardigan
Betty
champagne problems
august
illicit affairs
my tears ricochet
marjorie
willow

1989
Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood

The Tortured Poets Department
But Daddy I Love Him/So High School
Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
Down Bad
Fortnight
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

Surprise Songs
A Place In This World/New Romantics
Long Live/New Year’s Day/Manuscript

Midnights
Lavender Haze
Anti‐Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma

music-news.com

