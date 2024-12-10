Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ends In Vancouver - Noise11.com

The curtain has come down on the Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

After kicking off last year in Arizona on 17 March, Swift took the stage to kick off the final concert on the tour in Vancouver, Canada.

Just prior to launching into Lover, the last song in the show’s first era, Swift spoke to the audience to honour the final show.

“We have toured the entire world with this tour. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life,” she said.

“We’ve gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour. And tonight, we get to play one last show for you here tonight in beautiful Vancouver. We are about to go on one last grand adventure together.”

Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was not in attendance at her final Eras show as he was in Kansas City playing American football.

Opening act Gracie Abrams sang Close To You as her final song and thanked Swift and the team that made the Eras Tour possible.

“I wish that you all knew them personally they are just actually magically people,” she said, as she wiped her eyes as exited the stage.

Swift has played a total of 149 tour dates around the world, travelling to 50 cities across 19 countries, spanning five continents.

The Eras tour was originally scheduled with 150 shows, but had to cancel three performances scheduled in Vienna after police said a planned terrorist attack had targeted the concerts.

In October, Forbes estimated that the Eras Tour had grossed $1.93 billion (£1.52 billion), although Swift has never confirmed these figures.

Taylor Swift’s final setlist from Vancouver, Canada 8 December 2024

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Red

Red – Intro

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well

Speak Now

Enchanted

reputation

…Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

folklore/evermore

cardigan

Betty

champagne problems

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

marjorie

willow

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

The Tortured Poets Department

But Daddy I Love Him/So High School

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

Down Bad

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

Surprise Songs

A Place In This World/New Romantics

Long Live/New Year’s Day/Manuscript

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

